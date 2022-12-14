Support Us

Spiral Diner Digs Into Community, Introduces Game Night and Reverse Happy Hour in Denton

December 14, 2022 6:00AM

Spiral Diner is hosting game night on Fridays.
Spiral Diner is hosting game night on Fridays. Photo Courtesy of Spiral Diner
Spiral Diner in Denton is going beyond the usual holiday decor to make customers feel welcome this year. The all-vegan restaurant and bakery announced recently the launch of a reverse happy hour and Friday game night.

Spiral Diner and Bakery got its start in Fort Worth over 20 years ago and has thrived as one of North Texas' exclusive all-vegan restaurants. It expanded to Dallas, a location that has since closed, but the company promises to open another store in the city soon.

Spiral also set up shop in Denton in 2017, catering to University of North Texas students and Dentonites. Many have developed strong connections to the diner, known for its variety of vegan options. The new reverse happy hour and game night is a way to strengthen these bonds. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, Spiral offers special pricing on appetizers and drinks. And on Fridays, the restaurant will present game night, using their own board games, or customers can BYOBoard.

Regional manager Quinn Ofeno says the drive to build a more engaging store stems, in part, from the support the restaurant received during the pandemic.
click to enlarge
Vegan done right.
Photo Courtesy of Spiral Diner
"There's a connection throughout all locations," Ofeno says. "We love the community we have created, from the crew to the clientele. Spiral is full of creative, progressive and diverse folks and families from all walks of life — vegan and non-vegan alike."

CEO Samantha Ofeno says Spiral staff has worked hard to create a safe space for anyone to come and feel comfortable without any pressure to rush back to the "normal hustle and bustle." Now the Ofenos hope to see customers hanging out longer for game night.

Happy hour specials include $7.99 junior nachos, $5.99 loaded queso and chips, and $2 off all beer and wine, plus $1 off margaritas and mimosas.

Spiral Diner, 608 E. Hickory St., Denton. Daily, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

