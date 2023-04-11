 Starbucks Famous Pink Drink Are Hitting Grocery Stores | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Starbucks Releases Bottles of Famous Pink Drink Ahead of Summer

April 11, 2023 7:00AM

These new drinks are on shelves starting April 10.
These new drinks are on shelves starting April 10. Starbucks
Starbucks' Pink drink and Paradise drink will now be available as ready-to-drink (RTD) canned beverages starting today, April 10, and will be available at grocery stores nationwide.

These drinks have fruit flavors like strawberry and acai, pineapple and passion fruit paired with coconut milk and fruit juice. The "pink drink" gained popularity in 2016 after it went viral on social media platforms as a secret menu option customers ordered primarily for its color. So, see, the color came first. That makes sense.

Starbucks made the product an official menu option in 2017. The Paradise drink was added to the Starbucks menu last summer.

The entire concept of Starbucks was that the shops would be places where customers could get a nice cappuccino. And if you're a purist still drinking simple variations of water, coffee and perhaps milk, this is why you have to wait 20 minutes for that drink at Starbucks.

Pink drink is made with a caffeine-infused strawberry acai base (which has more than eight ingredients and colorings), coconut milk and freeze-dried strawberries. A Tik Tok hack calls for a packet of caffeinated wild strawberry Crystal Light and a packet of Starburst zero-sugar All Pink Strawberry Drink Mix, shaken with coconut milk.

The distance between that and a cappuccino feels intergalactic.

Starbucks also has other new products being released like the new Doubleshot Energy Caramel, Starbucks Espresso Americano and the return of the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino chilled coffee drink.

Starbucks is also releasing new miniature Frappuccino chilled drinks: the caramel and white chocolate mocha at $3.67 each — slightly less expensive than their bigger bottled beverages.

As summer approaches, the signature Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha drink is making a return to the shelves for about $3.75 per bottle.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation