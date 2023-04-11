Starbucks Releases Bottles of Famous Pink Drink Ahead of Summer

Starbucks' Pink drink and Paradise drink will now be available as ready-to-drink (RTD) canned beverages starting today, April 10, and will be available at grocery stores nationwide.
These drinks have fruit flavors like strawberry and acai, pineapple and passion fruit paired with coconut milk and fruit juice. The "pink drink" gained popularity in 2016 after it went viral on social media platforms as a secret menu option customers ordered primarily for its color. So, see, the color came first. That makes sense.
Starbucks made the product an official menu option in 2017. The Paradise drink was added to the Starbucks menu last summer.
The entire concept of Starbucks was that the shops would be places where customers could get a nice cappuccino. And if you're a purist still drinking simple variations of water, coffee and perhaps milk, this is why you have to wait 20 minutes for that drink at Starbucks.
Pink drink is made with a caffeine-infused strawberry acai base (which has more than eight ingredients and colorings), coconut milk and freeze-dried strawberries. A Tik Tok hack calls for a packet of caffeinated wild strawberry Crystal Light and a packet of Starburst zero-sugar All Pink Strawberry Drink Mix, shaken with coconut milk.
The distance between that and a cappuccino feels intergalactic.
Starbucks also has other new products being released like the new Doubleshot Energy Caramel, Starbucks Espresso Americano and the return of the White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino chilled coffee drink.
Starbucks is also releasing new miniature Frappuccino chilled drinks: the caramel and white chocolate mocha at $3.67 each — slightly less expensive than their bigger bottled beverages.
As summer approaches, the signature Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha drink is making a return to the shelves for about $3.75 per bottle.