Starbucks Opens its 25th Community Store in East Dallas

This past weekend, Starbucks dedicated its 25th community store in the Casa View area of East Dallas at a 10305 Ferguson Road, at the intersection of Easton Road.
This new location is part of Starbucks’ Community Store Program Initiative to help provide economic opportunity for those in underserved areas. This is one of the 100 stores that are planned to be open across the U.S. by 2025.
With these stores, Starbucks focuses on hiring within the communities and works with local contractors and artists to give each location its own style.
Alec de Jesus that portrays growth, transformation, generational ties and the way coffee connects to each aspect.
The Casa View location is not the only Starbucks community store in Dallas.
In 2018, the first community store in Dallas was established in the Red Bird neighborhood. They’ve partnered with local organizations to hold community events including a high school business competition and a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up.
In honor of the store’s dedication, Starbucks is donating $2,500 to two local nonprofits. One is the Wilkinson Center, which supports families in Dallas that are experiencing challenges like food insecurity and unemployment, and the other is Owenwood Farm and Neighbor Space, a community gardening program in East Dallas.