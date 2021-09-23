State Fair of Texas Coupons Jump from 50 Cents to One Dollar

According to the article, this move will cut the fair’s use of paper in half and will shorten the amount of time concessionaires spend weighing their coupons, which is how the fair determines how much money they took in.
It’s not really a big change for fairgoers; in fact, it will make it easier to figure out how many coupons you need to buy any given item. Instead of using 20 coupons for a $10 food item, you’ll only need 10.
Long-time fair attendees probably won’t miss doing that quick multiplication (or division, as it were), but will just need to pay attention at the coupon booth to avoid buying twice as many coupons as they need.
The best news in all this is that it won’t interfere with the fair’s policy of accepting coupons from prior years. In fact, there’s some good news for those who save unused coupons from year to year. Coupons purchased for 50 cents in 2019 (or any prior year of the fair) are now worth a dollar. Try getting a return on investment like that with your savings account.
If you saved coupons you didn’t use in the past but don’t know where they are, now would be a good time to start looking for them.
Also, don't forget you get $20 in coupons if you get a vaccine at the fair.