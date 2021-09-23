Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas Coupons Jump from 50 Cents to One Dollar

September 23, 2021 4:00AM

If you saved old fair coupons, you just doubled your money. 'Atta Kid!
If you saved old fair coupons, you just doubled your money. 'Atta Kid! Kathy Tran
With opening day tomorrow, the State Fair of Texas is releasing news and updates at a rapid pace. One of the news items reported by Sarah Blaskovich in The Dallas Morning News yesterday is that fair coupons will be sold for and valued at one dollar this year and not 50 cents.

According to the article, this move will cut the fair’s use of paper in half and will shorten the amount of time concessionaires spend weighing their coupons, which is how the fair determines how much money they took in.

It’s not really a big change for fairgoers; in fact, it will make it easier to figure out how many coupons you need to buy any given item. Instead of using 20 coupons for a $10 food item, you’ll only need 10.

Long-time fair attendees probably won’t miss doing that quick multiplication (or division, as it were), but will just need to pay attention at the coupon booth to avoid buying twice as many coupons as they need.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


The best news in all this is that it won’t interfere with the fair’s policy of accepting coupons from prior years. In fact, there’s some good news for those who save unused coupons from year to year. Coupons purchased for 50 cents in 2019 (or any prior year of the fair) are now worth a dollar. Try getting a return on investment like that with your savings account.

If you saved coupons you didn’t use in the past but don’t know where they are, now would be a good time to start looking for them.

Also, don't forget you get $20 in coupons if you get a vaccine at the fair. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
By day, Kristina Rowe writes documentation that helps users navigate software, and as a contributor to the Dallas Observer she helps people find their way to food and fun. A long-time list-maker, small-business fan and happiness aficionado, she's also been an Observer reader for almost 40 years.
Contact: Kristina Rowe

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation