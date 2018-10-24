 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
The (now discontinued) Ralat Relleno Taco, made with a pepper stuffed to the brim with roasted corn, squash, zucchini and asadero cheese, topped with adobo shrimp, crema and micro greens.EXPAND
The (now discontinued) Ralat Relleno Taco, made with a pepper stuffed to the brim with roasted corn, squash, zucchini and asadero cheese, topped with adobo shrimp, crema and micro greens.
Kathy Tran

Tacos Mariachi to Open Second Location on Lower Greenville

Brian Reinhart | October 24, 2018 | 3:50pm
AA

Greenville Avenue is a scary place to operate a restaurant these days. With competition fierce, beloved restaurants like the Blind Butcher, Pints & Quarts and Bbbop have shuttered in the past year alone.

But, as GuideLive reported today,  one of Dallas' most celebrated taco restaurants is ready to step in where others have failed. Tacos Mariachi will soon serve its Tijuana-style seafood fare at 2020 Greenville Ave., in the former Crisp Salad Company space.

Related Stories

The original Tacos Mariachi location in West Dallas has won considerable acclaim from diners, critics and even the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The Observer named it the best new restaurant in Dallas in 2016. Some of our favorite tacos include the mazateño, with grilled shrimp and a spicy chile de arbol salsa, and a taco — which D Magazine just named one of the best in Dallas — in which cheese hits the griddle until it's crisp, then gets folded over slices of smoked salmon.

Owner Jesús Carmona tells the Observer he plans to bring most of the original menu to the new Greenville location, along with a few new snacks, including carne asada fries. He chose Greenville Avenue because the neighborhood isn't yet saturated with casual-but-chef-driven taco competitors — Guidelive reports that Yucatan Taco Stand closed on Oct. 23, and an upcoming Baja-style seafood restaurant from Nick Badovinus will likely be considerably more upscale.

A second location somewhere in Dallas was always part of the restaurant's plan, but a TV appearance with Guy Fieri in January 2018 catapulted the business to a new level of success.

If all goes to plan, the new Tacos Mariachi will begin slinging tacos in late November.

 
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: