Tacos Mariachi to Open Second Location on Lower Greenville

The (now discontinued) Ralat Relleno Taco, made with a pepper stuffed to the brim with roasted corn, squash, zucchini and asadero cheese, topped with adobo shrimp, crema and micro greens.

Greenville Avenue is a scary place to operate a restaurant these days. With competition fierce, beloved restaurants like the Blind Butcher, Pints & Quarts and Bbbop have shuttered in the past year alone.

But, as GuideLive reported today, one of Dallas' most celebrated taco restaurants is ready to step in where others have failed. Tacos Mariachi will soon serve its Tijuana-style seafood fare at 2020 Greenville Ave., in the former Crisp Salad Company space.