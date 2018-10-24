Tacos Mariachi to Open Second Location on Lower Greenville

Greenville Avenue is a scary place to operate a restaurant these days. With competition fierce, beloved restaurants like the Blind Butcher, Pints & Quarts and Bbbop have shuttered in the past year alone.
But, as GuideLive reported today, one of Dallas' most celebrated taco restaurants is ready to step in where others have failed. Tacos Mariachi will soon serve its Tijuana-style seafood fare at 2020 Greenville Ave., in the former Crisp Salad Company space.
The original Tacos Mariachi location in West Dallas has won considerable acclaim from diners, critics and even the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The Observer named it the best new restaurant in Dallas in 2016. Some of our favorite tacos include the mazateño, with grilled shrimp and a spicy chile de arbol salsa, and a taco — which D Magazine just named one of the best in Dallas — in which cheese hits the griddle until it's crisp, then gets folded over slices of smoked salmon.
Owner Jesús Carmona tells the Observer he plans to bring most of the original menu to the new Greenville location, along with a few new snacks, including carne asada fries. He chose Greenville Avenue because the neighborhood isn't yet saturated with casual-but-chef-driven taco competitors — Guidelive reports that Yucatan Taco Stand closed on Oct. 23, and an upcoming Baja-style seafood restaurant from Nick Badovinus will likely be considerably more upscale.
A second location somewhere in Dallas was always part of the restaurant's plan, but a TV appearance with Guy Fieri in January 2018 catapulted the business to a new level of success.
If all goes to plan, the new Tacos Mariachi will begin slinging tacos in late November.
