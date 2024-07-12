Texas Rangers' Boomstick Glizzy Ranked Longest Wiener in MLB. Behold.

Ballpark fare is serious business, especially in Texas, where the need to make everything bigger and better is a sport. Earlier this year the site Betus.com put out an all-call for someone to determine which Major League Baseball stadium offers the biggest hot dog in the league, based on length. And they said they'd even pay someone to do the work.This Wiener Connoisseur's assignment was to measure dog offerings at all 30 MLB stadiums, and Betus.com would "cover travel expenses and tickets to games." There's an asterisk at the end of that sentence, indicating a catch. Alas, there's no explanation. We're only left to wonder what the catch might have been.The position apparently paid $2,500 for the trouble and the connoisseur also got a $500 gift card to the MLB gift shop and a one-year subscription to MLB.TV.Well, we're here to report the work has been done, and recently Betus.com shared the results. The methodology is a bit vague: "BetUS, with the help of the Wiener Connoisseur, gathered data on the price, size, weight and specialty details," and "using data from various websites to determine which MLB stadium has the longest wiener."So, we feel like maybe no one actually went to every ballpark to measure hot dogs. Bummer.But the game was over before it even started. The Texas Rangers' chili and cheese-covered Boomstick is the longest in the Majors at 24 inches. It costs $32.96. That works out to $1.37 per inch.The next-longest wiener is 12 inches, which a dozen teams offer up. So, really not even a close competition. Good job, Rangers.The others in the top five, based on price and weight (since they're all 12 inches) are the Baltimore Orioles' Yard Dog ($23), the Boston Red Sox' Fenway Frank ($6.25), the footlong hot dog at the Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field ($6.50) and the New York Mets' Double Play Dog ($7).The Boomstick, introduced in 2011, was named after slugger Nelson Cruz's bat. These huge hot dogs are served in a clever little carrier with handles, and if you want to video it for social media, hold on to both those handles lest you drop it on a man sitting in front of you (see below). Yum.