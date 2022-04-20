Support Us

Thank You, Doja Cat, for Bringing Back Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza

April 20, 2022 4:00AM

The only bad thing about this (ONLY) is that it's hard to cut with a spork. Image Courtesy of Taco Bell
After a two-year hiatus, Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza on May 19.

This time it's back for good, and you can send all your thanks to Doja Cat. On Sunday night during her Coachella performance, the singer shouted to the audience "I brought back the Mexican Pizza by the way!" which was then confirmed Monday by Taco Bell per a press release.

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza is made of ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two flat crispy tostadas, with cheese melted on top. It’s enjoyed a bit of a cult following, and the fast-food chain was met with heavy backlash when it was taken off the menu.

What followed was months of outcry from fans of the menu item, lobbying from the aforementioned singer and songwriter, and even a Change.org petition that, as of now, has 171,735 signatures. In a news release from Taco Bell, superfan and petition organizer Krish Jagirdar spoke on the impact of the item's discontinuation.

“Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the ‘fun’ fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households,” Jagirdar said. “That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later, and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

The Mexican Pizza was discontinued in November 2020 in an effort to streamline its menu and reduce its environmental impact, according to a write-up by Southern Living. The article states that at the time, “the non-pizza's packaging accounted for more than 7 million pounds of paperboard material each year in the U.S.”

Guess they thought twice about it.

Ever since Doja Cat first tweeted about the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell has been using her as the social influencer for this return. The Super Bowl commercial included her as the hint for the Mexican Pizza returning.

Doja Cat's partnership with Taco Bell continued when the singer shared a verse about the Mexican Pizza on TikTok, which she admitted was “contractual” between her and the restaurant. "This ain't even Mexican food/But I don't care when the clock hits 2 a.m., p.m. if that is your mood," she raps in the video. "Mexican Pizza is the pizza for you and me."

The Mexican Pizza costs $4.49 and members of Taco Bell's loyalty program can order it two days before its reintroduction, beginning May 17. It’s also available vegetarian without the seasoned beef.
Chance Townsend is the Dallas Observer's food intern for spring 2022. He's a grad student at UNT, and his favorite time of the day is unlimited mimosa brunch. If he's not writing about food then he's probably in the kitchen cooking it.

