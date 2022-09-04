Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Media

Viral Parody of The Bear is Set in a PB&J-Only Restaurant

September 4, 2022 4:00AM

Peanut and jelly sandwiches, ciggies and crazed chefs make for the most exquisite of social media videos.

Comedian Tommy Bayer created a video spoof of The Bear that has pulled in about 4.8 million views on Twitter. For a little background, The Bear is a TV series about a young chef, Camen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White. Carmy had trained in fine dining before returning home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a family death. He deals with a stubborn and unruly, yet mostly funny, kitchen staff who tells him things like, "You cut vegetables like a bitch." He wants to make the restaurant better, but they all think he's overzealous at best, more likely insane.

The Bear has been widely lauded for its accurate description of the intensity and daily grind of the back-of-house kitchen staff. The pace of the show is chaotic at times, focusing on the chef losing his mind over small things, screaming "chef ... heard ... corner,"  all things that would have been first-nature in a fine-dining restaurant.

The spoof brings the drama of The Bear and lays it over the most unpretentious of all foods, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which is the only thing served at this imaginary restaurant. Along with water. It's intense: they run out of peanut butter at one point, can't keep up with the continuous stream of orders (22 all at once) and certainly can't smoke enough ciggies.

The real heartbreak scene here is when the chef smashes a sandwich on a window in frustration and it slides down, oozing peanut butter and jelly like a snail. Ooph. We get that. Been there.

Enjoy:

@uservnv1w5py50

The show “The Bear” but the restaurant only serves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and water https://t.co/NDtSG6jYwS

♬ original sound - uservnv1w5py50
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation