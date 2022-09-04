Viral Parody of The Bear is Set in a PB&J-Only Restaurant

Comedian Tommy Bayer created a video spoof of The Bear that has pulled in about 4.8 million views on Twitter. For a little background, The Bear is a TV series about a young chef, Camen "Carmy" Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White. Carmy had trained in fine dining before returning home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop after a family death. He deals with a stubborn and unruly, yet mostly funny, kitchen staff who tells him things like, "You cut vegetables like a bitch." He wants to make the restaurant better, but they all think he's overzealous at best, more likely insane.
The Bear has been widely lauded for its accurate description of the intensity and daily grind of the back-of-house kitchen staff. The pace of the show is chaotic at times, focusing on the chef losing his mind over small things, screaming "chef ... heard ... corner," all things that would have been first-nature in a fine-dining restaurant.
The spoof brings the drama of The Bear and lays it over the most unpretentious of all foods, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which is the only thing served at this imaginary restaurant. Along with water. It's intense: they run out of peanut butter at one point, can't keep up with the continuous stream of orders (22 all at once) and certainly can't smoke enough ciggies.
The real heartbreak scene here is when the chef smashes a sandwich on a window in frustration and it slides down, oozing peanut butter and jelly like a snail. Ooph. We get that. Been there.
Enjoy:
@uservnv1w5py50
The show “The Bear” but the restaurant only serves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and water https://t.co/NDtSG6jYwS♬ original sound - uservnv1w5py50