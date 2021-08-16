Torchy’s Tacos Celebrating 15th Anniversary with 15 Years of Free Tacos

Founded by Mike Rypka, this beloved taco favorite from Austin started in a food trailer where customers would line up in the Texas sun for his tacos and queso. Customers raved about the food being so “damn good” the phrase became synonymous with Torchy’s. These damn good tacos made their way up Interstate 35 with 18 locations across DFW and a total of 95 locations across 11 states, with even more locations to come in 2022.
“These past 15 years have been damn good to us and we are beyond grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our loyal guests over the years,” Rypka says. To celebrate this crystal milestone, Torchy’s Tacos is sharing the love.
15 Damn Good Prizes
The highlight reel of Torchy's Tacos damn good prizes includes a taco truck or catered taco party for 25 people, a VIP trip for two to Austin with a special visit to their Innovation Kitchen and the most grandiose prize them of all: 15 years of free Torchy’s Tacos for one lucky taco junkie.
To register to win the ultimate taco loot, visit their taco junkies site and preregister for their new rewards club. You have until Aug. 31 to sign up.
Torchy’s also just released their limited edition 15th anniversary T-shirts and hats, as well as some quirky yet funny shirts (check out their Body By Queso T-shirt).
Accompanying the taco in the August spotlight is the Magic Dragon, a concoction made with Camarena peposado tequila, Cointreau and sweet and sour syrup, flavored with dragon fruit then garnished with a grilled lemon wheel, perfect to enjoy during these last few weeks of summer.
Make sure to come and swing by Aug. 31 and join in the festivities. Who knows, while you are munching on a Tipsy Chick taco and taking a sip of the Magic Dragon, there might be a damn good prize coming your way.