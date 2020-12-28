Twitter Responds to Sen. John Cornyn's Brisket

John Cornyn insists his family's brisket recipe is the best he's ever had.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Sen. John Cornyn wasn't the only one posting pictures of food to social media on Christmas Eve.

But he might’ve been the only one to do so and attract the attention of cooks, food lovers and anyone else who appreciates meat that looks like it wasn’t overcooked and slathered in a dense ketchup.

Brisket family tradition pic.twitter.com/VbJry2rcfZ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 25, 2020

Many people pointed to the fact that being able to do anything with a slab of brisket is tone-deaf compared to those who have far less to prepare to celebrate a holiday.

Sir, I would like to be able to put aside our differences and be happy for you and your family, as fellow Texans, enjoying the family Christmas tradition, but this year, I just can’t. Too many are hurting and going without and we have some 20-odd days to hold democracy together. — Jane Dure (@DureJane) December 25, 2020

Tone deaf, as usual.

(Texas food bank lines for Xmas.) pic.twitter.com/Mq9WpaWWZZ — Traci M. (@tlfmgator00) December 25, 2020

Others went the route of sharing more proper photos of brisket.

I know you spend a lot of time in D.C. but here is a reminder of what Texas brisket should look like. Hell, you could of hit Rudy's at least. pic.twitter.com/Xbh2xqy5wN — John Bates (@Chefjohnbates) December 25, 2020

Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn popped in with the jokes.

So many mentions of this photo it’s hard to ketchup. https://t.co/94wtXjZwIY — Daniel Vaughn (@BBQsnob) December 25, 2020

Comedian Dana Goldberg convinced us this might’ve not smelled too great.

Looks like my final project in the cadaver labs for Anatomy and Physiology. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) December 25, 2020

Cornyn didn’t back down from his family tradition — on either the idea of it being tone-deaf or a sad use of meat. Dec. 26, he sent a tweet to “the sensitive types” noting his process.

For the sensitive types out there, there are many ways to prepare brisket, and I love them all. This recipe calls for 3 1/2 hours in the oven; refrigerate then trim all visible fat; cut into slices; then another 1 1/2 hours in the oven. Fork tender! Home made barbecue sauce, 2. https://t.co/pWRQB0IgJX — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 26, 2020

Even if Twitter were ready to move on, Cornyn wasn’t, taking to the platform with #BRISKETGATE on Dec. 27.

Just when you think #BRISKETGATE couldn’t get more bizarre, the Russians weigh in. https://t.co/188srOq7iw https://t.co/ofJmmPRLsJ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 27, 2020

Cornyn seems to have focused mostly on those noting how crappy the meat looked, insisting this brisket is the best he’s ever had.

Hey, maybe he hasn’t had a ton of brisket.

And on a completely random note, one can donate to the North Texas Food Bank here.