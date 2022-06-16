Support Us

Vindu Indian Cuisine: Not Just for Samosas

June 16, 2022 9:57AM

Tandoori mixed grill: a sizzling-hot plate of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb sheesh kebab & tandoori shrimp
Tandoori mixed grill: a sizzling-hot plate of tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb sheesh kebab & tandoori shrimp
Vindu is a family-owned and operated Indian cuisine restaurant in Farthest North Dallas that offers a plethora of both Southern and Northern Indian dishes and specialties. Their vegetable samosas alone are worth the trip and used to feature prominently at the spread of a certain food writer’s annual holiday party, but they offer so much more, along with courteous and friendly service.

They got us through many weekday meals during the pandemic, and it's great to finally be able to visit them in person again. The servers are invested in whether or not the meal and dishes were a success, and are eager to offer suggestions, a missed benefit of in-person dining.

Appetizers include the aforementioned mini samosas as well as cut mirchi (mirch bajji cut and deep fried), spinach pakora, gobi Manchurian (cauliflower coated and cooked in Manchurian sauce), chilly paneer (cheese cubes sauteed with green chilies, onion and soy sauce), and punugulu (Andhra deep fried lentil flour bondas made with onions and chilis).

Bread, of course, includes naan (plain or stuffed with either garlic or ground lamb), different types of kulcha, papadam, poori, roti, and paratha, plain or stuffed with potatoes. All are fresh and hot and in relatively large portions.
garlic naan
garlic naan
Hank Vaughn

Mains include various curries, including vegetarian, chicken, lamb and goat, or seafood variety. We almost always order some alu gobi, which is cauliflower cooked with onions and tomatoes. It’s relatively mild in spice but strong in flavor. Of course, they offer the ubiquitous chicken tikka masala which they do well, and the lamb korma prepared with boneless lamb, yogurt, nuts and spices always hits the right notes as well. The vindaloos, as expected, are more on the spicy side, but they are not overpowering, the spice allowing the savory flavor to shine through.
Alu gobi, cauliflower prepared in a tomato sauce with onions
Alu gobi, cauliflower prepared in a tomato sauce with onions
Hank Vaughn

The tandoori selections are cooked in a tandoor with mesquite charcoal and include a choice of chicken (either in pieces or in kabob form), boti (lamb cubes), seikh kabab (ground lamb on skewers), prawns, fish, and of course the mixed grill. This always arrives to the table sizzling and steaming. All of these can either be ordered a la carte or as a dinner, which includes bread and rice.

Those who prefer biryani won’t be disappointed, as they offer several combinations including vegetable, egg, Hyderabadi chicken, goat, lamb, and shrimp, all cooked with spicy basmati rice, served a la carte with raita and sauce. A complete one-dish meal of Indian comfort food.

Southern Indian dishes include idli, which are steamed rice cakes and various dosas. Northern Indian options include alu poori, chole, poori, or chole bhatura, basmati rice cooked with vegetables.

The traditional desserts that pass by our table alway look good — they offer many — but we're always too full to sample. We’re lucky that North Texas has so many Indian restaurants from which to choose, and if you’re willing to drive out here to Farthest North Dallas, Vindu is a worthy addition and good option for those in need of a curry fix.

Vindu Indian Cuisine 4701 Frankford Rd #237 (Dallas) 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday & Sunday; 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday; closed Mondays
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

