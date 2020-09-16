 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Karaage travels well from Wabi House on Lower Greenville to Tietze Park on Skillman Street.EXPAND
Karaage travels well from Wabi House on Lower Greenville to Tietze Park on Skillman Street.
Taylor Adams

Good to Go: Wabi House Excels Outside Ramen

Philip Kingston | September 16, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Good to Go is a column in which our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

It’s not normal for a business that prides itself on one product to actually be better at another — to the point that you wonder whether they’ve seen themselves correctly. But it happens.

New York City steakhouses come to mind: wonderful places to eat fish and conduct important meetings, but do not eat steak there. Locally, The Grape (RIP) late in its life developed a burger that was far more famous and critically acclaimed than any of its sophisticated menu items.

Related Stories

I initially dismissed Wabi House shortly after it opened because its ramen didn’t interest me that much. There was a lot of new ramen in Dallas at the time that just struck me as better, even if Wabi was just fine.

It pays to look at the whole menu before making up your mind. Wabi House is an underrated Japanese/pan-Asian joint at a reasonable price if you just skip the ramen.

Takoyaki, little fried octopus ballsEXPAND
Takoyaki, little fried octopus balls
Taylor Adams

The karaage is delightful fried chicken with a crispy batter denser than the typical American recipe. The thing that makes it memorable is the spicy aioli that is just hot enough to indicate a lack of concern for universal appeal. And this not-skimpy dish is all of five dollars.

The tempura veggies also are heavier on spice than everyone wants with the proportion of shishito peppers in play, and they were perfectly cooked. Returning to a theme: six bucks for a pile of veggies.

Chicken meatballs are exactly what they sound like, but they sound delicious. They’re relatively a little splurgy at seven dollars, but strangely the bargain play is the excellent takoyaki: octopus balls (Beavis laugh) at four (!) dollars.

I should add that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the ramen. The tonkotsu, shoyu and spicy miso broths are perfectly acceptable, and the menu offers plentiful additional ingredients to meet any taste. I just find the noodles a bit instant compared to the city’s other ramen choices. It’s no Ten, but at $8 for the lunch portion, it’s a good value.

Picking up is easy from the outside-facing bar.EXPAND
Picking up is easy from the outside-facing bar.
Taylor Adams

In COVID Times, I have also appreciated that the staff takes safety seriously, and the kitchen is fast enough to make takeout easy. Now that temperatures are falling along with the county’s COVID alert level, Wabi’s outdoor seating looks awfully appealing.

I have not ordered a lot of to-go drinks since March, but working from memory, I’d rate Wabi’s bar somewhere between “rockin’” and “killer.” If we ever return to the shoulder-to-shoulder-with-total-strangers alert level, this is a good place to get a drink.

Go to the ramen place and get more than ramen.

Wabi House, 1802 Greenville Ave., No. 100 (Lower Greenville). 469-779-6474. Open 11 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.