A Guide to Dining Alone in Dallas

You’ve worked hard all week and now it’s Friday. Time for a fancy cocktail and a bougie meal. You text your BFFs to see who else is ready to celebrate.



“Can’t. Soccer game.”



“Awww, wish I could but OOT.”



“Sorry girl, I’m already in PJs.”



You consider heading straight home and ordering in. But you’re feeling social and it would be a shame to let a good hair day go to waste. So how do you dine alone in Dallas?



If the thought of eating out alone makes you lose your appetite, we’d like to let you in on a little secret. Dining alone in Dallas might be the best way to go. Consider this: Does your spouse insist on sharing when you eat out? You really want that duck confit all to yourself, but to keep the peace you split it. There’s no sharing if you go alone.



Do you have friends who don’t really like food? The ones who always order a lame salad while you’re strategizing on whether to get two appetizers plus an entreé or a primi and a secondi? Eating out with people who aren't into food on your level is no fun.



Perhaps you made the mistake of doing the omakase experience at Tatsu with a date who droned on and on about nothing and never bothered to even pause when the chef tried to describe the next course. Did you then watch as they blindly shoved each perfectly crafted piece of ($20/bite) sushi into their mouth, swallowing it whole without even tasting it? Oh, wait. They did stop that one time to make sure they had a photo for Insta.



Not having the right company at the dinner table can literally ruin a meal.



See? There are plenty of good reasons to dine alone in Dallas. Anyone can do it. All you need is a little strategy.



Where to Sit Sitting at the bar is a great idea if you're feeling social. There’s often no wait. Any bartender worth their cocktail shaker should be able to keep you from feeling too lonely. Make eye contact with them, smile and maybe introduce yourself. It matters. If you have a good experience, let them know and tip them well. Recognizing good service for a solo diner pays it forward for the next person.



Warning: When it comes to bar seats, reconnaissance is a crucial first step. If there’s a party going on at the bar, consider getting a table instead. Nothing but couples? That's best if you're really looking forward to hanging solo. Or you might even spot another promising solo.



The downside of sitting at the bar alone is that some patrons will think you’re advertising. This might be a good thing, so be open to the possibilities. Unfortunately for most of us, it isn’t. If you're approached, be polite, but be clear. It’s not against the rules to tell someone you’d just like to enjoy your dinner. This is where your instant camaraderie with the bartender comes into play. A good bartender is always watching and can be your best ally in uncomfortable situations. We’ve personally been rescued by the bartenders at Town Hearth and Honor Bar more than once.



Uchi’s wine bar is a great choice if you are going to eat alone in Dallas. They hold room for walk-ins, so you don’t need a reservation. You get more face time with your bartender/server (if you’re lucky, Zach will be on duty). This means you can take a deeper dive into the somewhat inaccessible menu without holding up a server who has five other tables.



What if the bar is full? Or if after surveilling from a distance you conclude that the risk of total disaster is too high? (Rattlesnake Bar at the Ritz Carlton.) What if you don’t feel like talking to humans?



You sit in the dining room. Alone. The dining room typically offers more people-watching opportunities and the possibility to eavesdrop on more intellectual conversation.



Your strategy should be the same as before. Do your best to scope out the open tables and ask for the one you want. Nobody ever got anything in life without asking for it.



If left to their own devices restaurant hosts will often dump you at the worst table. Don’t be surprised if they try to turn you back toward the bar. During a recent Saturday lunch visit to a trendy Uptown establishment with a half-full dining room, the host placed our solo diner at an unreasonably oversized six-top booth in the totally empty bar. Cringe.



A true silver lining of not having a dining companion is that you can often score coveted tables without a reservation. Ready for “take two” on that omakase experience? Call Shoyo or Sushi Bar. There’s a good chance you can get a seat for one tonight. For couples? The wait could be a month.



The only true obstacle to eating alone in Dallas is figuring out how to attack the menu. If you’re like us, the first time eating at a restaurant is a chance to sample as much from the menu as possible. You can’t really judge a restaurant on a single dish.



Order the pork belly appetizer and the lamb meatballs. Get the salad course. If you see two equally tempting entrees, ask if there is a way to try both. Some restaurants are more flexible about this than you might think.



Do not let pride prevent you from ordering enough for two (or more). That’s what go-boxes are for. Yes, you’ll spend as much as two people, but you’re getting (at least) two meals out of it. We suspect any restaurant would be happy to seat a solo if they end up spending the same as a couple.



The final tip on how to dine alone in Dallas is to expect it to go well. Talk to the servers, let them know you are dining alone (and not waiting for someone else) and set them at ease.



Now that you’re totally primed to dine alone in Dallas, let’s hope some local restaurants are reading this and that the wheels are turning.