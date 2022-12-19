Where to Eat Kosher this Hanukkah in Dallas

Midtown Pizza
5782 Alpha Road This kosher spot serves up vegetarian and vegan pizza, but if you’re craving a juicy impossible burger with all the fixings, some crispy and crunchy fried vegan cheese poppers, a pesto panini or a toasted pizza bagel, no need to make another stop. Midtown Pizza has a separate menu for vegan and vegetarian, which makes it easier for their patrons to choose what to munch on. Try a large “Meat" Lovers pizza topped with their version of hamburger, Italian sausage and pepperoni, which is also available on their vegan menu if eating dairy products isn’t an option. The plant-based chicken tenders are perfect for the kids, and they’d probably also like to snack on the cheese bourekas, which are classic Middle Eastern hand pies that look similar to a croissant, but are made with cheesy, gooey goodness and topped with sesame seeds. If you want to eat kosher, vegan, vegetarian or even gluten-free, this is the place to spend your evening.
The Market
13534 Preston RoadThe Market serves more than 10 different specialty challahs with ten or more different dips to choose from, so there are no limits to flavor combinations. The Everything Bagel Challah ($7.50 like all their specialty challah) dipped in herb garlic confit is the perfect match, or get the classic challah ($6.50) and pair it with dips like the herb tahini or spicy confit chili. If you’re looking for a sweet challah then you’re in luck: the sugar crumb, cinnamon raisin and chocolate chunk are sure to hit the spot.
If you want to eat a masterpiece in the morning, check out the Big Mama Breakfast Burrito, which is loaded with eggs, seasoned potatoes, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, bell peppers, pickled jalapeños, creamy pinto beans, fire-roasted salsa, charred green onion créme and a side of thin and crispy house potatoes. Stay for lunch and choose from salads, sandwiches, soups and platters, and don’t forget to bring the kids so they can try the gooey grilled cheese. Come here for an early breakfast or a late lunch, as they are open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Closed Saturday.
Aderet
13410 Preston RoadAderet claims to be “The Best Mediterranean Kosher Restaurant in Dallas” and it does not disappoint. Liron and Ronen opened up this spot over 10 years ago, and they work with their chef, Kilma, to source fresh ingredients from local markets. Aderet offers a Shabbat Special for groups from four to 10 with five different salads and entrees like beef meatballs, oven-roasted chicken and roast beef. You can also order dinner with salmon, your choice of rice or baked potato and challah bread.
If you aren’t dining on Shabbat, there is also a huge menu with pastas, pita sandwiches, appetizers and entrees. During the week of Hanukkah latkes will be for sale, so don’t forget to pick some up on your way out (or in).
Benny’s Bagels
1700 Pacific Ave., 1901 Skillman St., 6911 Frankford RoadBenny’s Bagels has been a Dallas-area institution since 2000. Bagels, made from scratch daily at each location, are boiled and baked in a classic hand-cut Hearthstone. Options include asiago jalapeño, blueberry, everything, garlic, sesame, cinnamon raisin and other favorites, and all can be topped with staples like cream cheese, peanut butter, honey, butter, jam and the combo peanut butter and jam.
One of the more popular morning orders is the salmon lox, which comes with freshly smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions and capers and is served on a bagel of your choice or a crispy croissant. If you need to feed a lot of people, there are catering options as well, so everyone can enjoy all the bagel goodness that Benny’s has to offer.
Tokyo Bar
5635 Alpha RoadThere’s nothing better than sitting down at a table filled with different kinds of sushi, and the fact that Tokyo Bar keeps it kosher makes it all better. Get the classic California Roll with Kani, avocado and cucumber, or build your own tempura roll. If you prefer Chinese food, there’s a whole menu filled with appetizers, soups and main courses like the juicy and perfectly cooked lemon chicken. Check the hours before heading over as Tokyo Bar is closed between lunch and dinner service, early on Friday and all day Saturday.
Milk & Honey
420 N. Coit Road, Richardson
Milk & Honey opened in 1997 as a little store in the dining room of Cohen House with only a couple of shelves. Since expanding in 2007, there is now an array of foods to choose from at the market. Get five fresh pita in a bag for only $3.50, and if you can’t eat it right away go for the frozen, which is five for $2.00. Milk & Honey's meat market has fresh and certified Kosher meat. If you get hungry while shopping, try the shakshouka from the grill, which comes out bubbling with three scrambled eggs and Matchbutcha, served in pita with Israeli salad. If you want something heavier, get the Sunrise Burger, which comes with topped with crispy fried onions and jalapeños, and a fried egg.The best day to go to Milk & Honey is Wednesday, when you can score a schwarma and fries combo for just $11.99.