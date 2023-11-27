Try the Maxwell Street Polish Sandwiches at These Dallas-Area Spots

click to enlarge Jimmy's Food Store offers up fresh Maxwell Street Polish sausage links by the pound at the deli counter. Imported all the way from Chi-Town to boot! Thank you, NAFTA...? Hank Vaughn

Jimmy’s Food Store

4901 Bryan St.

sells Maxwell Street Polish sausage links, currently at a pretty reasonable $7.99 per pound. These are the real deal, signage at the deli counter proudly proclaiming that they are “imported from Chicago,” which is a nice touch, as long as they don’t ask for a passport. These rather large links cook up well on the grill for five minutes or so per side; even a cast-iron skillet does a fine job. Of course, you have to grill and caramelize the onions yourself, but thankfully Jimmy’s also sells sports peppers by the jar.







Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs

15922 Eldorado Parkway, No. 700, Frisco

offers a Maxwell Street Polish for $6.99 in both traditional form with the grilled onions and sport peppers, or street style, where they drag it through the garden like a Chicago dog with tomatoes, pickles, onions, relish, peppers and celery salt. Treat yourself to some freshly made Italian ice for dessert while you’re there.





Weinberger’s Deli

601 S. Main St., Grapevine

click to enlarge TJ's Dawg House: The Polish smoked kielbasa is a third-pound Maxwell Street Polish with sautéed onions and peppers for under $6. Hank Vaughn

TJ’s Dawg House

501 S. Plano Road, Richardson (in the Lowe's parking lot)

Chicago’s Original

1206 E. Main St, No. 111, Allen

serves up great tavern-style pizzas and Italian beef sandwiches, so we weren’t surprised that the Maxwell Street Polish was also superb. A big juicy link in a fresh bun smothered in onions with a couple of requisite sport peppers. What’s not to love? You might as well purchase some Italian beef sandwich kits while you're there and have lunch for tomorrow.





click to enlarge Portillo's Maxwell Street Polish (center) is sourced from Makowski's Real Sausage Company and is a hidden gem on their menu. Courtesy Portillo's

Portillo’s 4560 Destination Drive, The Colony, and 1955 N. Central Expressway, Allen

We're thankful this Chicago chain has recently made inroads into North Texas. Sure, they’re a large corporate entity, but they still know what they’re doing, producing a consistent product with no surprises.

Polish links are sourced from

in Chicago, which has been making sausages for generations. These go for about $6, but you’ll have to ask for the sport peppers. Truth be told, they’re probably better than the dogs. Save room for the chocolate cake shake.





E&B Eats

401 W. Bedford Euless Road, Hurst

The Core of Chicago

1175 N. Watson Road, Arlington

offers a Maxwell Street Polish for $6.99 along with other Chicago staples such as Chicago dogs, pork chop sandwiches, pizza puffs and Italian beefs, but why not try the Maxwell Ménage à Trois: A Maxwell Street Polish sausage, Maxwell pork chop sandwich and a hamburger served with fries for a mere $20? Your cardiologist will thank you.

The Original Hot Dog Factory

6318 Hulen Bend Blvd., Fort Worth

This

recently opened a

sharing space with a hookah bar. There are more than 30 different types of hot dogs, one of which is called the Street Polish Factory Hot Dog, noticeably missing the “Maxwell” descriptor. But it is described as having grilled onions, mustard and sports peppers and it goes for $7.49. The dogs and sausages are a bit on the small side at this place, but maybe that just saves room for some hookah’ing for dessert. There’s also a burger version of the same if one is so inclined.