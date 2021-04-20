Wulf Burger in Frisco Serves Eye-Catching Burgers, Including Vegan Options

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Previously only in Los Angeles and New York, Wulf Burger jumped into the North Texas burger scene with a location in Frisco in December.

There are plenty of good burger restaurants in North Texas, but one thing that makes a Wulf burger distinct is its loud, red bun. The color, gained via a natural beet extract, is just something to make the burgers stick out from the crowd and has no effect on quality, taste or freshness. Once you get past the fluffy red buns the real show begins.

Their Wulf Special comes with two beef patties topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and their house-made garlic mustard aioli served on the red buns. The Wulf Classic also has two beef patties with American cheese and is topped with diced onions, shredded lettuce, tomato and slathered in their house-made sauce. They use all grass-fed beef and their chicken and beef are also halal.

Wulf Burger's vegan burger, bottom, is tough to distinguish from their regular burger up top. Jordan Williams

A great thing about the menu at Wulf Burger is that they have something for everyone. Literally. In addition to the Wulf Special, I tried their vegan option and, to the naked eye, it would be a challenge for most people to tell the regular burger from the vegan. They use an Impossible patty instead of the grass-fed beef along with a cheese substitute. Once everything is together you would think you're eating a normal burger.

If a beef or vegan burger isn't your thing, you can go with their glorious chicken sandwich. The Wulf Chickie Sandie is “100% all-natural, cage-free," crispy chicken tenders on a buttered bun with coleslaw dijonnaise, pickles and their in-house secret sauce. They have a regular chicken sandwich and a spicy; the spice has a nice kick but won't burn your tongue off.

Finally, we come to one of the most important items at a burger restaurant: the fries. Wulf Burger’s fries are crinkle-cut, crispy and come with great seasoning. If regular fries are too unhealthy for you, try the sweet potato fries.

The Wulf Chickie Sandie. Stop staring. It's rude. Jordan Williams

If you still need to be persuaded to try out this new Frisco burger spot, check out their social media on Instagram @WulfBurger. They have mastered the social media side of marketing and show everything from amazing pictures to behind-the-scenes videos of items being created.

They offer in-restaurant dining. Although the space isn't the largest, they do ensure social distancing. If eating inside the restaurant isn't your thing, they have to-go orders and are available for delivery services if you are within five miles of their restaurant, free of charge.

Wulf Burger, 9250 Dallas Parkway (Frisco). Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.