Wulf Burger in Frisco Serves Eye-Catching Burgers, Including Vegan Options

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Previously only in Los Angeles and New York, Wulf Burger jumped into the North Texas burger scene with a location in Frisco in December.
There are plenty of good burger restaurants in North Texas, but one thing that makes a Wulf burger distinct is its loud, red bun. The color, gained via a natural beet extract, is just something to make the burgers stick out from the crowd and has no effect on quality, taste or freshness. Once you get past the fluffy red buns the real show begins.
Their Wulf Special comes with two beef patties topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and their house-made garlic mustard aioli served on the red buns. The Wulf Classic also has two beef patties with American cheese and is topped with diced onions, shredded lettuce, tomato and slathered in their house-made sauce. They use all grass-fed beef and their chicken and beef are also halal.
A great thing about the menu at Wulf Burger is that they have something for everyone. Literally. In addition to the Wulf Special, I tried their vegan option and, to the naked eye, it would be a challenge for most people to tell the regular burger from the vegan. They use an Impossible patty instead of the grass-fed beef along with a cheese substitute. Once everything is together you would think you're eating a normal burger.
If a beef or vegan burger isn't your thing, you can go with their glorious chicken sandwich. The Wulf Chickie Sandie is “100% all-natural, cage-free," crispy chicken tenders on a buttered bun with coleslaw dijonnaise, pickles and their in-house secret sauce. They have a regular chicken sandwich and a spicy; the spice has a nice kick but won't burn your tongue off.
Finally, we come to one of the most important items at a burger restaurant: the fries. Wulf Burger’s fries are crinkle-cut, crispy and come with great seasoning. If regular fries are too unhealthy for you, try the sweet potato fries.
If you still need to be persuaded to try out this new Frisco burger spot, check out their social media on Instagram @WulfBurger. They have mastered the social media side of marketing and show everything from amazing pictures to behind-the-scenes videos of items being created.
They offer in-restaurant dining. Although the space isn't the largest, they do ensure social distancing. If eating inside the restaurant isn't your thing, they have to-go orders and are available for delivery services if you are within five miles of their restaurant, free of charge.
Wulf Burger, 9250 Dallas Parkway (Frisco). Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.