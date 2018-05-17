Curvy Queenz Dance Group Is All About Empowering Women To Be Comfortable in Their Own Skin

Gladys Johnson entered the dance world via a Black Eyed Peas music video in 2009. After appearing in the “Hey Mama” hit, she went on to star in K-Swiss and AT&T commercials and become a backup dancer at the MTV Music Awards. Now, she is empowering Dallas women through her competitive dance team, Curvy Queenz.

“I was dealing with some insecurities about my own weight for years but noticed some curvy and plus-size dance friends were dealing with the same thing,” Johnson says. “But when they danced for me on different projects or came to my classes and workshops, they said it made them feel pretty and comfortable.”

Curvy Queenz's first team formed after tryouts in March. Originally a group of eight, the team now has six active members. They plan to perform during talent shows, fashion shows, competitions, corporate events, weddings and birthday parties. The team is accepting new members, and Johnson says no previous dance skills are required.