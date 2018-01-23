Longtime Gas Monkey Mechanic Aaron Kaufman Will Destroy Cars on Shifting Gears

When you fly into Dallas, Gas Monkey is one of the first things you see. Richard Rawlings' hot rod garage near Interstate 35 and Royal Lane has become one of the city's biggest exports. It has spawned multiple reality TV shows, the most famous of which is Discovery's Fast 'N Loud, and a chain of music venues, bars and restaurants, including a location in D/FW Airport.

Long before the empire existed, Crowley native Aaron Kaufman worked at Rawlings' side as his top mechanic. When a production company came calling in 2011 and Discovery bought the pilot, Kaufman stayed with the show and helped to make it a success.

Fast 'N Loud has already had three spinoffs for Discovery: Misfit Garage, Garage Rehab and Demolition Theater. The latter was a car clip show that included Kaufman.