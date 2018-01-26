20-Year-Old Half Price Books in Arlington to Close in March, Says Stadiums Hurt Traffic

The Half Price Books in Lincoln Square has been open for two decades.

A flurry of activity and new development in Arlington’s entertainment district has had a negative effect on one longtime business. Half Price Books in Lincoln Square, which opened about 20 years ago, will close this spring.

Although some on social media speculated that eager developers or rising rent costs may have factored into the bookseller’s decision, Half Price Books spokeswoman Emily Bruce says rising rent was not the key issue.

“We have great customers at Lincoln Square,” Bruce says. “But the area around the store has changed since we first moved in. With the development of new stadiums, restaurants and retail in the area, it has become more difficult for our customers to access the store. And as a result, we’ve seen a steady decline in store traffic in the past few years.”