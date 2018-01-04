North Texas Film Critics Association Gives The Post Ensemble Award Named for Gary Murray

The Post , starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, is the first recipient of the Gary Murray award for Best Ensemble.

The Oscars are in March, but if you can't wait to see which actors and filmmakers walk away with shiny gold trophies, the North Texas Film Critics Association thinks it has a good idea who will win awards — or who should.

The association comprises 17 broadcast, print and online journalists from North Texas. In addition to publishing film reviews and raising awareness of new films, its mission is to host an annual awards ceremony celebrating the year's best films.

Crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri appears many times on this year's list of winners. Frances McDormand stars as a grieving mother who is unsatisfied with the efforts of the local police to solve her daughter's murder. The NTFCA voted McDormand best actress and Sam Rockwell best supporting actor for his role as Officer Jason Dixon.