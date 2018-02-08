Buy a Ticket, Become the Show at Dallas' Pocket Sandwich Theatre

Pocket Sandwich Theatre doesn't take itself seriously. And that's why, of all the theaters in Dallas, it's the one you're most likely to appreciate even if you don't like the theater.

This Dallas institution has called the corner of Mockingbird and Central Plaza home since 1980. On Thursday nights, when Pocket Sandwich offers discounted tickets to its shows, the theater is always at least half-filled.

Draft beers are served in plastic cups, desserts on styrofoam plates, and patrons are encouraged to throw popcorn at the actors during the performance.