10 Plays and Musicals Coming to Dallas in 2024

And, yes, we said “all of us.” We encourage people who think they’re not into theater to peruse this list with an open mind. Theater, like films and television shows, comes in all kinds of packages, and the genres represented on this list range from true crime to comedy to horror. There’s a play for everyone.
Here are some plays and musicals coming to Dallas (and one to Plano) that we’re looking forward to.
Musical Theater
Bonnie & ClydeThe Courtyard Theater
1509 H Ave., Plano
Feb. 16–18
This musical, based on the lives of the famous lovers and killers, was nominated for two Tonys and five Drama Desk Awards during its brief run on Broadway in 2011. Containing a nontraditional score influenced by Southern gospel music and memorable numbers such as “The World Will Remember Us,” this interpretation of the lives of two infamous Texans is a must-see for anyone with a song in their heart or morbid curiosity. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased here.
AnnieWinspear Opera House
2403 Flora St.
March 14–17
Annie has been a family-friendly staple for decades, but parents thinking of taking their kids to see it should proceed with caution. The show has always had a magnetic effect on its young fans, and there’s a very real possibility that after the final curtain, you’ll have to listen to your kid belt out “Tomorrow” in their bedroom multiple times a day for the indefinite future. If that’s something you can live with, then we definitely recommend a family night out at the theater. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.
ChicagoWinspear Opera House
2403 Flora St.
April 4–6
This dark musical comedy about two female murderers seeking fame and acquittals during the 1920s is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. The 2003 film adaptation won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and the current Broadway production has been dazzling tourists for close to 30 years. If you’ve made it this far in life without experiencing it, we suggest you go see what “All That Jazz” is about for yourself at this one-weekend run in Dallas. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.
HamiltonWinspear Opera House
2403 Flora St.
May 8 – June 9
Writer, composer and actor Lin Manuel Miranda has become a larger-than-life figure in pop culture since Hamilton premiered in 2015. The sheer volume of work he’s put out, which includes writing music for three Disney films, directing the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Tick…Tick…Boom! and performing countless cheesy freestyle raps on late-night talk shows, leaves many thinking he is overexposed and overrated. While he’s not beating that first allegation, the man is a generational talent, and Hamilton, a rap opera on the life of Alexander Hamilton, is his magnum opus and still a must-see nine years later. Tickets for Hamilton are not yet available.
The Pirates of PenzanceTheatre Three
2688 Laclede St.
June 13 – July 14
Even if you haven’t heard of The Pirates of Penzance, you almost certainly know “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General,” its widely parodied tongue-twister of a signature song. This comic opera premiered in 1879, and its timeless antics have been adapted and modernized countless times over the years, including a 1981 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival and a 1983 feature film. The upcoming production at Theatre Three is a chance to take part in that grand, ridiculous 145-year-old legacy. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.
PlaysTheatre Three
God of Carnage
2688 Laclede St.
Feb. 1 – March 3
This dark comedy and 2009 Tony Award winner for Best Play follows two sets of parents discussing how to deal with an altercation between their two kids. As both sides firmly insist their kids did nothing wrong, the tension escalates into tantrums and name-calling, with parents acting like children themselves. This is sure to be a cathartic experience for anyone who can’t stand parents who refuse to keep their kids in check. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.
I Was On a SitcomFeb. 24
Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St.
Eden Sher starred as Sue Heck on The Middle from 2009 to 2018, and now she wants to tell you about it in her one-woman show. After its debut at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival to rave reviews, Sher is now on a national tour with this story about finding the mental balance between your character and real life. Ticketholders for her Dallas show will have the opportunity to add on a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity. The show is sold out, but tickets are still available through resale.
The Taming of the ShrewWyly Theatre
2400 Flora St.
March 8–17
The plays of William Shakespeare are timeless classics we’re all familiar with, which can make it difficult for new productions to stand out. The version of The Taming of the Shrew coming to Wyly Theatre has an eye-catching twist: It will be staged in the style of retro sitcoms like I Love Lucy and be presented “in living black and white,” with sets, costumes and even the actor’s hair and makeup done to create the illusion of grayscale. This play contains themes of misogyny and domestic violence and is recommended for viewers over the age of 13. Tickets cost $29.50 and can be purchased here.
MiseryTheatre Too
2688 Laclede St.
May 2 – June 2
Based on the novel by Stephen King, this story of a writer being tormented by his deranged “number one fan” is sure to be all the more tense and disturbing in the intimate setting of Theatre Too, an 80-seat black box theater in the basement of Theatre Three. If the prospect of feeling like you’re in the middle of a Stephen King horror story doesn’t scare you, this is a show you can’t miss. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here.
The Boys in the BandKalita Humphreys Theater
3636 Turtle Creek Blvd.
August 16–25
Since its Off-Broadway debut in 1968, this play, which explores the struggles gay men faced in the 1960s, has broken down barriers in LGBT representation in theater. This production is presented by Uptown Players, a Dallas theater company dedicated to lifting LGBT voices, and it aims to be equally resonant for modern audiences. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.