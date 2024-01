10 Plays and Musicals Coming to Dallas in 2024

Musical Theater

Bonnie & Clyde

Annie

Chicago

Hamilton

The Pirates of Penzance

Plays



God of Carnage





I Was On a Sitcom

The Taming of the Shrew

Misery

The Boys in the Band

Several North Texas theater companies have announced their production lineups for 2024, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting season. From crowd-pleasing Broadway musicals to innovative local productions, this is going to be the year for the theater kid in all of us.And, yes, we said “all of us.” We encourage people who think they’re not into theater to peruse this list with an open mind. Theater, like films and television shows, comes in all kinds of packages, and the genres represented on this list range from true crime to comedy to horror. There’s a play for everyone.Here are some plays and musicals coming to Dallas (and one to Plano) that we’re looking forward to.This musical, based on the lives of the famous lovers and killers, was nominated for two Tonys and five Drama Desk Awards during its brief run on Broadway in 2011. Containing a nontraditional score influenced by Southern gospel music and memorable numbers such as “The World Will Remember Us,” this interpretation of the lives of two infamous Texans is a must-see for anyone with a song in their heart or morbid curiosity. Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased here has been a family-friendly staple for decades, but parents thinking of taking their kids to see it should proceed with caution. The show has always had a magnetic effect on its young fans, and there’s a very real possibility that after the final curtain, you’ll have to listen to your kid belt out “Tomorrow” in their bedroom multiple times a day for the indefinite future. If that’s something you can live with, then we definitely recommend a family night out at the theater. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here This dark musical comedy about two female murderers seeking fame and acquittals during the 1920s is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. The 2003 film adaptation won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and the current Broadway production has been dazzling tourists for close to 30 years. If you’ve made it this far in life without experiencing it, we suggest you go see what “All That Jazz” is about for yourself at this one-weekend run in Dallas. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here Writer, composer and actor Lin Manuel Miranda has become a larger-than-life figure in pop culture sincepremiered in 2015. The sheer volume of work he’s put out, which includes writing music for three Disney films, directing the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’sand performing countless cheesy freestyle raps on late-night talk shows, leaves many thinking he is overexposed and overrated. While he’s not beating that first allegation, the man is a generational talent, and, a rap opera on the life of Alexander Hamilton, is his magnum opus and still a must-see nine years later. Tickets forare not yet available.Even if you haven’t heard of, you almost certainly know “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General,” its widely parodied tongue-twister of a signature song. This comic opera premiered in 1879, and its timeless antics have been adapted and modernized countless times over the years, including a 1981 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival and a 1983 feature film. The upcoming production at Theatre Three is a chance to take part in that grand, ridiculous 145-year-old legacy. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here This dark comedy and 2009 Tony Award winner for Best Play follows two sets of parents discussing how to deal with an altercation between their two kids. As both sides firmly insist their kids did nothing wrong, the tension escalates into tantrums and name-calling, with parents acting like children themselves. This is sure to be a cathartic experience for anyone who can’t stand parents who refuse to keep their kids in check. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here Eden Sher starred as Sue Heck onfrom 2009 to 2018, and now she wants to tell you about it in her one-woman show. After its debut at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival to rave reviews, Sher is now on a national tour with this story about finding the mental balance between your character and real life. Ticketholders for her Dallas show will have the opportunity to add on a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity. The show is sold out, but tickets are still available through resale.The plays of William Shakespeare are timeless classics we’re all familiar with, which can make it difficult for new productions to stand out. The version ofcoming to Wyly Theatre has an eye-catching twist: It will be staged in the style of retro sitcoms likeand be presented “in living black and white,” with sets, costumes and even the actor’s hair and makeup done to create the illusion of grayscale. This play contains themes of misogyny and domestic violence and is recommended for viewers over the age of 13. Tickets cost $29.50 and can be purchased here Based on the novel by Stephen King, this story of a writer being tormented by his deranged “number one fan” is sure to be all the more tense and disturbing in the intimate setting of Theatre Too, an 80-seat black box theater in the basement of Theatre Three. If the prospect of feeling like you’re in the middle of a Stephen King horror story doesn’t scare you, this is a show you can’t miss. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased here Since its Off-Broadway debut in 1968, this play, which explores the struggles gay men faced in the 1960s, has broken down barriers in LGBT representation in theater. This production is presented by Uptown Players, a Dallas theater company dedicated to lifting LGBT voices, and it aims to be equally resonant for modern audiences. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here