Watch Dallas Actor Paul Taylor as Pinhead in the New Trailer for Hellraiser: Judgment

Actor Paul Taylor said his opportunity to take on the role of horror movie icon Pinhead in the 10th Hellraiser movie was "the coolest thing that's ever happened to me in my life." Now he's passed a milestone that probably tops it: seeing himself as Pinhead on screen for the first time.

"The reaction to the trailer by the fans has been surprisingly positive. I think many of them have been won over by it." – Paul Taylor Facebook

The new movie, Hellraiser: Judgment, released its first trailer on the web this week. Lionsgate will release the film on Blu-Ray, DVD and digital platforms Feb. 13.