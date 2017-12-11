The 20 Biggest Shows Coming to Dallas in 2018

This year Dallas hosted some of music’s most talented performers and largest tours. The year kicked off with an early visit by the Red Hot Chili Peppers in January. In March, Dallas’ own Demi Lovato performed at AT&T Stadium. Chance the Rapper headlined JMBLYA on Cinco de Mayo. In May, U2 relived the past on their The Joshua Tree Tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album of the same name. Metallica and John Mayer played in Dallas over the summer, and Bruno Mars was the highlight of October for many Dallasites.

As 2017 comes to an end, we look to 20 of the biggest acts coming to North Texas next year. Mark your calendars accordingly.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with James McMurtry

Jan. 5 at Bomb Factory

This show was originally scheduled for Sept. 23, 2017, but it was canceled after a death in the family of 400 Unit bassist Jimbo Hart. The show at the Bomb Factory will feature music from the group’s new album The Nashville Sound.

Katy Perry

Jan. 14 at American Airlines Center

Katy Perry will perform at the American Airlines Center with special guest Carly Rae Jepsen. There’s no word on whether Backpack Kid will be joining the tour.

Shakira

Jan. 28 at American Airlines Center

After taking some time off, Shakira released her new album El Dorado in May. Her visit to the AAC will be her first since The Sun Comes Out World Tour in 2010.

Tyler, the Creator

Feb. 8 at Bomb Factory

Tyler, the Creator will perform at the Bomb Factory in early February. The show will celebrate his newest album Flower Boy, which has been nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Tyler, the Creator MIke Brooks

Lana Del Rey

Feb. 8 at American Airlines Center

While Tyler, the Creator is playing the Bomb Factory, Lana del Rey will be performing at the AAC. Del Rey last visited Dallas on May 9, 2015, but the show at then-Gexa Energy Pavilion was rained out before she could take the stage. It was never rescheduled.

Blake Shelton

March 2 at American Airlines Center

Fresh off of his newest album, Texoma Shore, country music star Blake Shelton will play at the AAC. Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and Trace Adkin are also on the bill.

Demi Lovato x DJ Khaled

March 7 at American Airlines Center

Demi Lovato returns to Dallas in 2018, this time with DJ Khaled for a show at the AAC. Lovato’s performance will focus on her newest album, Tell Me You Love Me.

Lorde

March 18 at American Airlines Center

Much has changed since Lorde played Dallas' South Side Ballroom in March 2014. For one, she now has an album, Melodrama, that is nominated for Album of the Year at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Second, she now has enough star power to fill up the AAC.

Alabama

March 23 at Verizon Theatre

Alabama will play at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie in March. Their most recent album is 2015's Southern Drawl, and you can count on them playing their hits from the past four decades.

Tony Bennett

April 26 at Winspear Opera House

At 91, Tony Bennett is still touring. The singer with more than 50 albums will perform at the Winspear Opera House.

Judas Priest at Bomb Factory

April 28

Judas Priest will play at the Bomb Factory in late April. The band has not released a new album since 2014, but is scheduled to release Firepower in March 2018.

P!nk

May 1 and 2 at American Airlines Center

P!nk hasn’t visited Dallas since her The Truth About Love Tour in 2013. She released a new album, Beautiful Trauma, in October and will play two nights at the AAC.

Wyclef Jean

May 2 at Winspear Opera House

In 2017, Wyclef Jean released an EP, J’ouvert, and an album, Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee. In May, Jean will perform accompanied by a full symphony orchestra at the Winspear Opera House.

Harry Styles

June 5 at American Airlines Center

In 2017, Harry Styles released an eponymous album, and he played at the Toyota Music Factory in October. This time he’ll perform at the AAC.

Harry Styles playing for DFW. Mikel Galicia

Maroon 5

June 9 at American Airlines Center

Maroon 5 will play in Dallas for the first time since Feb. 16, 2015, when they kicked off their Maroon V Tour. They return to the AAC with a new album, Red Pill Blues.

Eagles

June 23 at AT&T Stadium

The Eagles have not produced a new album since 2007, but there really isn’t a need to with hits like “Hotel California” and “Take It Easy.” They will play at AT&T Stadium with Chris Stapleton.

Sam Smith

July 20 at American Airlines Center

Sam Smith will play Dallas for the first time in June (he skipped us on his first tour in 2015). Smith released The Thrill of It All in 2017.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO

Aug. 13 at American Airlines Center

After the Electric Light Orchestra re-formed in 2014 as Jeff Lynne’s ELO, they released a new album, 2015's Alone in the Universe. But based on setlists from other cities, you can still count on hearing ELO hits such as “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Don’t Bring Me Down” at the AAC.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience

Sept. 16 at American Airlines Center

The release date for Game of Thrones Season 8 hasn’t been announced yet. In the meantime, you can listen to music from the series at the AAC in September.

Taylor Swift

Oct. 6 at AT&T Stadium

This will be one of the hottest tickets in Dallas next fall. Swift returns to AT&T Stadium with her new album, Reputation, which sold more than 1.2 million copies in the United States in its first week, making it 2017’s best-selling album.

