Post Malone Returns Home To Promote Delayed Album
|
Post Malone will return to his hometown to play The Bomb Factory in October.
Mike Brooks
Post Malone is headed home. His fall headline tour was just announced, and he's performing Oct. 24 at The Bomb Factory.
Post Malone, born Austin Post, is a Grapevine native who started to play music in middle school. He became obsessed with the video game "Guitar Hero," and by high school, his obsession turned into a real guitar.
"He would bring his guitar to school and walk around the hallways playing," Brendan Clevenger, Post Malone's friend, told us in an October cover story.
Post Malone's debut album, Stoney, was released in December 2016 after a delay of a few months.
"I don't want to say it was a lot of pressure, but it was a lot of pressure to finish it and get that shit out," Malone told us in October. "It kept getting pushed back and back and back; then I realized it wasn't really done and I could do so much more with this body of music."
With the album out, he's touring all over the country to promote it. Presale starts tomorrow.
