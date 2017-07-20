Broadway Actress Brings Patsy Cline to Life in Plano

EXPAND Julie Johnson plays Patsy Cline in the Brick Road Theatre production. Noelle Chaney/ Brick Road Theatre

Legendary musician Patsy Cline took the stage for the final time more than five decades ago, but starting this weekend, fans both old and new will be able to enjoy her music live in Plano.

The Brick Road Theatre, founded and led by artistic director Noelle Chaney, will present Julie Johnson Sings the Songs of Patsy Cline & More from Saturday, July 21, through Sunday, July 30. The concert is part of the theater’s ongoing initiative to expand its artistic offerings to the DFW community, and this time, it has a little help from Broadway. Dallas-based performer Julie Johnson takes on the role of Patsy Cline and brings an ample amount of theater and musical experience to the Plano stage.

“Julie is a Broadway veteran, and I’m excited for audiences to see the artful way she portrays Patsy,” Chaney says.

Johnson, a native of Whitewright, Texas, has performed on film and in award-winning productions regionally and on and off Broadway. In addition to fan favorite hits like “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walkin’ After Midnight,” the performer plans to throw in a few surprise songs every night.

Chaney says the reaction to the production has been overwhelmingly positive, and she believes Cline would be proud of the concert.

“I think Patsy would be thrilled to see that people are enjoying her music so many years later,” she says. “The concert truly honors her music and hopefully introduces the songs and style of this era to brand new fans.”

Although it’s only been around for two years, the Brick Road Theatre is already accustomed to providing unique experiences for theatergoers. It recently wrapped a run of Cabaret, and in the fall, it produced the award-winning The Light in the Piazza.

Chaney launched the theater in 2015 and is always looking to produce shows that enrich the community and infuse something new into the DFW theater scene. Recently, that meant bringing Master Class by Terrence McNally, a Tony Award-winning play about world-famous opera diva Maria Callas, to the stage in Plano.

“We always want audiences to leave having enjoyed the show, but also leave having learned something,” she says. “The Patsy Cline concert will be perfect for that because it’s something that the people who love Patsy and the people who have never heard of her will be able to enjoy and learn from.”

Concerts will be at the Courtyard Theater in Plano, and tickets are available both online and at the door. Singing along is permissible, but as always, expect Johnson to put her own spin on the songs and artistry of Patsy Cline.

“Patsy Cline was a unique performer, and Julie does an excellent job of channeling her and bringing something new to her music,” Chaney says. “I’m looking forward to people discovering what both artists offer our world.”