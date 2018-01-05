DCHHS Director Thompson Removed After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dallas County fired Health and Human Services Director Zach Thompson after sexual harassment allegations made by another Dallas County employee, according to a press release from a law firm representing the woman.

"Our client has alleged a pattern and practice of sexual abuse, harassment, intimidation and retaliation by Mr. Thompson," the press release from the Spencer Scott Law Firm says, before accusing the county of taking too long to act on the accusations. "After receipt of the allegations, Dallas County officials failed to take adequate steps to rectify the situation and protect the victim."

James Hunnicutt, the attorney representing the unnamed woman, did not return a request for an interview from the Observer, but told WFAA that his client suffered both physical and verbal harassment from Thompson.