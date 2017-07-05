Cowboys Linebacker Damien Wilson Arrested for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
|
Damien Wilson
Frisco Police Department
Frisco Police Department officers arrested Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday night. According to the department, Wilson was picked up after in incident in Toyota Stadium's parking lot during the city of Frisco's Freedom Fest.
After being booked into the Frisco detention center, Wilson was released on $10,000 bail for each of two counts. Frisco police say the case is still under investigation and haven't released any additional information about the alleged assault.
Wilson, a third-year player out of the University of Minnesota, played in all 16 games for the Cowboys last year, getting six starts while recording 34 tackles and half a sack.
