menu

Cowboys Linebacker Damien Wilson Arrested for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Emmitt Smith Ditches Eponymous Real Estate Company for New, Eponymous Real Estate Company


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Cowboys Linebacker Damien Wilson Arrested for Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 11:34 a.m.
By Stephen Young
Damien Wilson
Damien Wilson
Frisco Police Department
A A

Frisco Police Department officers arrested Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday night. According to the department, Wilson was picked up after in incident in Toyota Stadium's parking lot during the city of Frisco's Freedom Fest.

After being booked into the Frisco detention center, Wilson was released on $10,000 bail for each of two counts. Frisco police say the case is still under investigation and haven't released any additional information about the alleged assault.

Wilson, a third-year player out of the University of Minnesota, played in all 16 games for the Cowboys last year, getting six starts while recording 34 tackles and half a sack.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >