Dallas Police Release Video of Deadly Encounter In Strip Club Parking Lot
The Dallas Police Department needs the public's help identifying a suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting in the parking lot of a Dallas strip club. The shooting, which took place at about 5:15 a.m., left one man dead and a woman wounded in the leg, according to police.
In the video, a white, four-door Cadillac can be seen circling XTC Cabaret's parking lot, just off Stemmons Freeway. The car parks behind a white Mercedes sedan. The suspect then gets out of the Cadillac and approaches the Mercedes, and the video cuts off just before he shoots into the car.
The club closes at 5 a.m., and no other businesses share the parking. On Wednesday afternoon, Chad Bushman, a manager at the strip club, declined to comment about the shooting, telling the Dallas Observer he didn't know anything about the two victims, whose identities have not been released.
An employee at the Wingate by Wyndham Hotel next door, which is separated from the club's parking lot by a fence, said there's frequent police activity at the club, especially on the weekends. Tuesdays often attract police attention, according to the employee, because of the crowds drawn by a half-price admission special.
This week's shooting is the third in club's parking lot in the last two years, according to Dallas police records. In January 2016, a Wylie man was shot in the back during a fight at the club. A month later, a shooter fired a pistol at three men in the parking lot but did not hit them.
Anyone with any information about the shooting should call the Dallas Police Department homicide unit at 214-671-3632.
