Dallas State Rep. Victoria Neave Arrested for DWI

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 8:58 a.m.
By Stephen Young
State Rep. Victoria Neave attended the Dallas Mega March in April.EXPAND
State Rep. Victoria Neave attended the Dallas Mega March in April.
Elroy Johnson
Dallas police arrested state Rep. Victoria Neave early Wednesday morning for driving while intoxicated. Neave, whom the Texas House Democratic Caucus recently named "freshman of the year," remains in Dallas County Jail waiting to see a judge so she can be released on bail, according to county records.

Neave, who the Observer named one of North Texas' best legislators this session, represents House District 107, which includes much of East Dallas, as well as portions of Garland and Mesquite.

The Dallas Police Department has not yet provided any further information about the incident. According to WFAA-TV (Channel 8) police reporter Rebecca Lopez, Neave crashed into a tree near Abrams Road and La Vista Drive in Lakewood at about 11:30 Tuesday night.

Voters narrowly elected Neave to her first term over incumbent Kenneth Sheets in November, and she became a vocal advocate for women and immigrant communities during her first session in Austin this spring.

On Sunday, Neave attended a Mesquite event promoting safe driving on Texas roads.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

