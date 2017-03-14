Watch: Ezekiel Elliott Caught Exposing Woman's Breast in St. Paddy's Day Video

EXPAND Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott (right) attends a Kanye West concert in Dallas last year. Mikel Galicia

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in trouble again after video surfaced Monday of his pawing and exposing a woman's breast during Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade in Dallas.

There are two videos, both obtained by TMZ. One shows Elliott exposing a woman's left breast after the woman points at her chest. A second video shows a second attempt to grab the woman's chest, only to have his hand slapped away.

Elliott's attorney and agent, Frank Solzano, did not return multiple requests for comment, but it is doubtful that his client's actions will further his client's off-season goals.

After the Cowboys' season-ending loss to the Packers, Elliott told reporters that he hoped that the NFL's ongoing investigation into a series of incidents in which his ex-girlfriend alleged that Elliott hit her would be over soon.

"I do want closure," Elliott said. "I would rather them not drag on as long. I think if there was something to find, which there's not, they would've found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation. I will tell you this — it just seems like they're dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man? I just want it to end."

While the NFL has yet to comment on Elliott's role in the new videos, it is unlikely that the current incident will be rolled into the previous investigation. Nevertheless, the league investigation into Elliott's behavior during the summer of 2016 continues despite the Columbus, Ohio, city attorney's declining to press charges against Elliott due to conflicting evidence and witness statements.

"I am not putting any pressure on our investigators," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in February. "We have highly trained, highly skilled investigators who are looking into this. We do not put timetables or pressure on them to make these decisions. We want them to be thorough. We want them to be fair and to come to the right conclusion."

