Rep. Jonathan Stickland Endorses Texas Open Carry Founder's Bid to Unseat GOP Incumbent

State Rep. Jonathan Stickland is a conservative Christian Republican from Bedford known to elicit criticism from his fellow conservatives for the “blustering tea party politics” he fires off on the House floor in Austin. Texas Monthly named him one of Texas' worst legislators in 2015. D Magazine followed by calling him one of the Three Stooges of North Texas politicians. (Pat Fallon and Tony Tinderholdt rounded out that list.) Various Austin-watchers described him as “the right wing of all right wingers.”

Stickland supports "constitutional carry," the purported right of Americans to bear arms without government licenses, and isn’t a fan of background checks for firearms purchasers. So it’s no surprise that Stickland announced Wednesday on Facebook he is endorsing his friend Christopher “CJ” Grisham, the founder of the open carry movement in Texas, in Grisham's bid to unseat fellow Republican Rep. Hugh Shine of Temple.

“Many will criticize me for endorsing against a fellow ‘Republican,’” he wrote. “It’s not typical, and most don’t do it. But I love liberty too much to sit quietly. It’s time to kick out RINOs [Republicans in name only]. Join me in supporting Mr. Grisham and his efforts to bring courageous, conservative representation back to the capitol.”