Texas' Long Battle Over Including Mexican-American Studies In High School Is Almost Over

Benito Juarez, flanked by his sister Nela (left) and wife Margarita, could be getting more attention from future Texas high school students.

Activists in Austin got something Wednesday for which they've pushed for almost five years.

The Texas State Board of Education gave preliminary approval to a Mexican-American studies elective for high school students, closing out a debate that began with an unsuccessful attempt in 2014. They couldn't do so, however, without taking one last swipe at the groups that have pushed the board, first for inclusion and then over a racist textbook proposed for the subject two years ago.

“Texas has a sad and tortured past of having to be here at venues like this at every critical juncture to argue for facts, to argue for history, to argue for inclusion, and to argue for the value and the beauty of diversity,” state Rep. Celia Israel, a Democrat from Austin, told reporters before the SBOE began its hearing on the course Wednesday morning.