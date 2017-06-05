Water Bottle Hoax Bomb Forces Partial Evacuation of Dallas Police Headquarters
The Dallas police and fire departments blocked off Lamar Street around Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Monday.
Dallas Police Department
Dallas Police Department command partially evacuated Jack Evans Police Headquarters, 1400 South Lamar St., on Monday morning after someone left a bottle containing a clear liquid with a note attached at the building's north entrance. The discovery prompted deployment of the DPD bomb squad and a Dallas Fire-Rescue hazardous materials team.
DFR determined that the substance inside the bottle was water and lifted the evacuation.
Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker said that a city of Dallas contract courier spotted the bottle outside headquarters. The courier reported the bottle to building security because its appearance alarmed her.
DPD evacuated the lobby, moved all officers and civilians away from the entrance, blocked off streets around headquarters and stopped DART service to nearby Cedars Station. After the bomb squad determined there were no explosives in the bottle, the operation was handed over to DFR.
Blankenbaker declined to provide specific information about the note's contents, but said there is some "information on the note that may help us track down what really happened here." Police are investigating the incident as a hoax bomb, Blankenbaker said.
