100 Favorite Dishes, No. 11: The Bologna Sandwich at Shoals

Monday, September 25, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
This sandwich is the bar snack of your dreams.
Melissa Hennings
Leading up to this week's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

A bologna sandwich has no earthly reason to be this good. But at Shoals, thoughtful execution of simple things is kinda the M.O. And that's why, even if it doesn't sound enticing at first, this bologna sandwich is a must-order.

Forget the sandwiches of your youth: sad slices of cheap bologna slathered with ketchup and sandwiched between flimsy white bread. This sandwich, which comes with either a half-pound or a pound of bologna (trust me, even if you're splitting it, you only need the half-pound), is piled high with thin-sliced mortadella, peppers, mustard, mayo and several glorious cheeses between a fresh bolillo bun.

It's messy, it's juicy, it's creamy and salty — all the things a bar snack should be. If you've had one too many bloody marys at Shoals, this is the best way to soak up all that vodka.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

