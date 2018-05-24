DFW's Newest Barbecue Spot Serves Smoked Meats From an Old Shipping Container

The Box Garden, the self-described patio on steroids that's the newest addition to the burgeoning Legacy West development in Plano, opened for business the weekend of May 18, with singer-songwriter Sarah Jaffe headlining the festivities. In addition to being a live entertainment venue, the Box Garden sports several bars and, for lovers of smoked meats, a new barbecue destination called Carlton Provisions.

Carlton Provisions is the lovechild of local catering whiz Jordan Swim of Vestals Catering and Larry Lavine, who started a little restaurant you may have heard of called Chili's. Lavine was responsible for launching Ten50 BBQ in Richardson, so the barbecue cred is already strong. To find out just how strong, we sauntered into the shipping container venue to check it out.

Barbecue as it was meant to be served — outdoors. Chris Wolfgang

The smell of smoke hit our noses before we got in, which put us in the appropriate mood straight away. Carlton Provisions occupies one of the shipping containers, and patrons order at one window and pick up their orders at the next. Then it's off to any table they can find in the massive Box Garden patio, which appeared well patronized and popular on an opening weekend visit.