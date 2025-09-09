 Fuzzy's Taco Shop in Deep Ellum Dallas Has Closed | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Fuzzy's Tacos in Deep Ellum Has Closed

The Fort Worth-born taco shop has closed its Deep Ellum location.
September 9, 2025
Image: It's been a hard summer for Deep Ellum.
It's been a hard summer for Deep Ellum. Mike Brooks
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Fuzzy's Taco Shop at 2706 Elm St. in Deep Ellum permanently closed on Sept. 6 after more than a decade of business. The historic entertainment district has had a difficult summer due to ongoing street construction and crime.

The double-entendre-named chain, which was founded in Fort Worth near the TCU campus in 2001 and has more than 135 locations across the U.S., told WFAA that "ongoing financial challenges driven by decreased customer traffic in the area—largely due to concerns around crime and restrictions on business operations hours—have made it unsustainable for us to continue."

Deep Ellum saw a rise in violent crime this summer, including multiple shootings resulting in three deaths. Business owners and landlords have banded together to close Rodeo Dallas, seen as a problematic spot in the area. The popular bar that sold more than $630,000 in liquor according to the Texas Comptroller's Mixed Beverage report in June of 2025, remains closed due to ongoing litigation with a neighboring property owner.

The city implemented some strategic road closures at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays late this summer to deter crime, even though some businesses say that closing streets is detrimental to their business. Ongoing street construction on Commerce Street has made it difficult for visitors to visit some businesses.

Other recent restaurant closures include Niwa Japanese BBQ, which closed after 9 years of business, and STIRR, which closed after a decade of business.

We recently listed every restaurant, bar, and venue in Deep Ellum that closed since 2020, which includes more than 30 spots.

However, business is simultaneously thriving in some spots. Palma is a vibrant new restaurant with a speakeasy, Ghost Donkey. According to the state comptroller report, business seems brisk with more than $250,000 in sales in July 2025 and $325,000 in June. 
Image: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Instagram
A message from Food & Drink Editor Lauren Drewes Daniels: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Dallas' evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Popular Lower Greenville Restaurant and Bar Has Closed

Openings & Closings

Popular Lower Greenville Restaurant and Bar Has Closed

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: 13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

Lists

13 Dallas Area Hidden Gem Restaurants

By Hank Vaughn and Aaren Prody
Image: Behind The Scenes at One of Dallas' Most Exclusive Dinners

Chefs

Behind The Scenes at One of Dallas' Most Exclusive Dinners

By Chris Wolfgang
Image: The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

Lists

The Observer's Top 100 Restaurants in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Chris Wolfgang
Image: Where Dallas Is Eating Now: The City’s Most Popular Restaurants Reservations

Lists

Where Dallas Is Eating Now: The City’s Most Popular Restaurants Reservations

By Aaren Prody
Image: Michelin-Recognized Georgie Names New Executive Chef

Chefs

Michelin-Recognized Georgie Names New Executive Chef

By Chris Wolfgang
Image: Whataburger's Big Slip; Burger Rankings Show Texas' Chains Decline

Burgers

Whataburger's Big Slip; Burger Rankings Show Texas' Chains Decline

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Image: The Troubadour Festival Might Be Texas' Best Music and Barbecue Festival

BBQ

The Troubadour Festival Might Be Texas' Best Music and Barbecue Festival

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation