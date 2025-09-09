Fuzzy's Tacos in Deep Ellum Has Closed

The Fuzzy's Taco Shop at 2706 Elm St. in Deep Ellum permanently closed on Sept. 6 after more than a decade of business. The historic entertainment district has had a difficult summer due to ongoing street construction and crime.
The double-entendre-named chain, which was founded in Fort Worth near the TCU campus in 2001 and has more than 135 locations across the U.S., told WFAA that "ongoing financial challenges driven by decreased customer traffic in the area—largely due to concerns around crime and restrictions on business operations hours—have made it unsustainable for us to continue."
Deep Ellum saw a rise in violent crime this summer, including multiple shootings resulting in three deaths. Business owners and landlords have banded together to close Rodeo Dallas, seen as a problematic spot in the area. The popular bar that sold more than $630,000 in liquor according to the Texas Comptroller's Mixed Beverage report in June of 2025, remains closed due to ongoing litigation with a neighboring property owner.
The city implemented some strategic road closures at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays late this summer to deter crime, even though some businesses say that closing streets is detrimental to their business. Ongoing street construction on Commerce Street has made it difficult for visitors to visit some businesses.
Other recent restaurant closures include Niwa Japanese BBQ, which closed after 9 years of business, and STIRR, which closed after a decade of business.
We recently listed every restaurant, bar, and venue in Deep Ellum that closed since 2020, which includes more than 30 spots.
However, business is simultaneously thriving in some spots. Palma is a vibrant new restaurant with a speakeasy, Ghost Donkey. According to the state comptroller report, business seems brisk with more than $250,000 in sales in July 2025 and $325,000 in June.