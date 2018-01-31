Chicken House Plus, East Dallas' One-Off Fried Chicken Joint, Beats Fast Food Chicken at Every Turn

Chan Park takes a quick, deep breath behind his drive-thru window as another car wheels away. The landline rings, and Park snaps it up.

“Tender basket? About 10 minutes, please,” Park says. He hangs up and yanks a basket of chicken out of the fryer, which wafts the scent of his secret seasoned salt, a bright maroon powder speckled with pepper, into the air. He upends the basket of chicken into a metal tray. Randomly undulating swirls of golden crust armor each piece, the pattern as unique as a fingerprint. Two cars are in the drive-thru queue, and Park shuts the window and does it all again.

“We’ve been here about 38 years?” Park says rhetorically, pondering if it’s true that he’s been in Dallas that long. He and his wife, Suzy Park, the team you’ll find running the kitchen on any given day, were born in South Korea and later moved to Dallas. “Yeah, 38 years,” he says. It's been 10 years since the Parks took ownership of the Fitzhugh spot.