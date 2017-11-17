The Figgy Stardust Is the Fall Cocktail of Your Sweater-Wearing Dreams

Fig, maple, and allspice in a cocktail at HIDE? Hold on, let me get my UGGs and let's go.

Hide, our favorite Deep Ellum cocktail hideout, is upping their game again with a new fall menu. With new food and 10 new drink options that will make our heads spin (as is typical with their booze game), we are loving the somewhat recognizable warm-weather treatments we know and love. Cue: figs, allspice, nods to mulled cider, maple, etc.

The one that caught our eyes (and made our mouths water all Pavlovian-like) was the Figgy Stardust. Give us bourbon, fig and aged maple-balsamic, and we're happy. Add some chipotle and allspice tincture and we're never leaving. Then add clarified lemon and we're just delighted, and slightly confused.

Figgy Stardust ($13) – bourbon, fig, chipotle, clarified lemon, aged maple-balsamic, allspice tincture



HIDE, 2816 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

