LDU Brings Australian Coffee Culture to Fitzhugh Avenue

There's a new coffee shop on Fitzhugh Avenue that brings something different to the Dallas coffee scene: Australian coffee culture.

Step into LDU, and you'll be greeted by friendly Australian-accented baristas with shorts, Foals T-shirts and tousled hair. It's a small space, but one that has proven popular with commuters headed into nearby downtown.

Related Stories Three New Dallas Coffee Shops That Should Be on Your Radar

There are several ways to evaluate a new coffee shop: the coffee, first and foremost, which at LDU was excellent from the first sip. Workability is a big factor for many American coffee shop aficionados, and LDU has some workspace (but no power outlets) in the form of high, low and communal tables, some better suited to laptop work then others.