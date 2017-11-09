 


The only thing missing in this fall cocktail is a flaming marshmallow.
The only thing missing in this fall cocktail is a flaming marshmallow.
Courtesy of Midnight Rambler

Midnight Rambler Brings Back Greatest Hits Alongside New Fall Favorites

Susie Oszustowicz | November 9, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

Downtown Dallas' cocktail den, Midnight Rambler, is bringing back some old favorites from menus past and throwing in a soon-to-be fall favorite or two. One of its new tipples is the Hot Buttered Soul, a fall-forward cocktail named for a Southern soul album by Isaac Hayes.

The "soulful Texas fall fix" is an interesting take on an old fashioned with a fat-washed brown butter bourbon. While the process of fat-washing liquor is a little unsavory (pun completely intended), it gives the cocktail a complexity and rich, deep flavor. (The orgeat is equally as complicated — it's made in house by roasting pecans and blending with brown basmati rice and cassia bark to get a nut/rice milk before it's filtered, clarified in a centrifuge and sweetened.)

This is one you won't want to try at home ...

Hot Buttered Soul: Brown Butter Bourbon, pecan orgeat, lemon, cinnamon, cayenne pepper

Midnight Rambler, 1530 Main St.

