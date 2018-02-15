Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge Is a 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalist

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its annual James Beard Awards, which are basically the food industry's equivalent to the Grammys. And admittedly, Dallas didn't exactly show up strong this year, but we do have one semifinalist, and it's a nomination we 100 percent agree with: Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge, a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southwest category.

Revolver has made big waves since opening its Deep Ellum taqueria and purepecha room, an intimate back room where Rojas serves up beautiful modern Mexican dishes, last year. We named Revolver Best New Restaurant in the 2017 Best of Dallas Awards.