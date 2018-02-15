Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge Is a 2018 James Beard Award Semifinalist

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its annual James Beard Awards, which are basically the food industry's equivalent to the Grammys. And admittedly, Dallas didn't exactly show up strong this year, but we do have one semifinalist, and it's a nomination we 100 percent agree with: Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge, a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southwest category.
Revolver has made big waves since opening its Deep Ellum taqueria and purepecha room, an intimate back room where Rojas serves up beautiful modern Mexican dishes, last year. We named Revolver Best New Restaurant in the 2017 Best of Dallas Awards.
Though Dallas has far fewer nods this year than in years past, there are some fun Texas semifinalists, including Norma Frances “Tootsie” Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ in Lexington for Best Chef: Southwest and Jeffrey Stuffings of Jester King Brewery in Austin, nominated in the Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional category.
Dallas has seen semifinalists in multiple categories the last few years — and a lot of familiar names nominated multiple years running — but no wins, save for Observer writer Alice Laussade's 2013 win for humor in food writing.
Last year, Dallas had several contenders: Flora Street Cafe, semifinalist for Best New Restaurant; FT33's Maggie Huff, semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef; and several semifinalists for Best Chef: Southwest: Omar Flores, Casa Rubia (which closed in July 2017); Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An; John Tesar, Knife; and David Uygur, Lucia.
In 2016, in Best Chef: Southwest Dallas has four chef nominations out of 20: Matt McCallister, FT33; Teiichi Sakurai, Tei-An; David Uygur, Lucia; and Omar Flores, Casa Rubia. In Outstanding Wine Program, one nod:
Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas. And the one it seemed the entire city was pulling for: Misti Norris, semifinalist in the Rising Star of the Year category.
