The Dough Dough Is Opening a Cookie Dough Restaurant In Dallas Next Month

If your New Year's resolution is to stop potentially poisoning yourself by eating raw cookie dough, things are looking up. Next month, the Dough Dough opens its first storefront on the northwest corner of Preston Road and Forest Lane, introducing the safely edible "raw" cookie dough concept to Dallas. Not everyone gets why this is a thing, but those of us who do get it, well, we really get it. If that means we have to endure two-hour waits in line, the likes of which New York and L.A. have witnessed in the wake of similar openings, we're willing to deal with that.

Brace yourself, for the possibilities are nearly limitless. Single scoop cups ($4) are offered in more than 10 flavors (including cookies 'n cream, gluten-free options, seasonal flavors and of course good ol' original chocolate chip). If you're fancy, create your own custom flavor, add a cone for $1.50, or top it with whipped cream and turn it into a sundae for $10. The anticipated cue-cherubs-trumpeting-Hallelujah moment? The Ice Cream Doughwich: a cookie dough ice cream sandwiched between two layers of chocolate chip cookie dough.

The key to entrepreneur Gina Ginsburg's safe-to-eat cookie dough recipe is pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour. It'll keep for three weeks refrigerated, three months frozen, and most flavors can be baked into deliciously buttery, conventional-style cookies.

