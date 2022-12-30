Support Us

A Driver Who Tried to Steal a Parking Space Went Viral After Making a Racist Gesture

December 30, 2022 3:00PM

An unidentified Lexus owner made a racist face at a Dallas woman over a parking spot.
An unidentified Lexus owner made a racist face at a Dallas woman over a parking spot. Screenshot from Tiktok
Parking can be a real chore, even after the holidays. People are racing around trying to make up for the Christmas shopping they should've done before the holiday or are trying to take advantage of the post-holiday clearances. Plus there are all those terrible gifts to be returned.

Usually this tension results in some indulgent purchases or eating too many leftovers, anything but what a Dallas woman did with her road rage: go full-blown racist.

This week, one woman became angered when she didn't get a parking space and made a racist gesture at a fellow driver. Now a video of her hateful reaction is going viral.
@ashreypark

Last attempt to repost looool TIKTOK THIS IS NOT ABUSIVE OR DANGEROUS, it’s educational

♬ original sound - Ash

A Dallas woman who goes by the name "ashreypark" on Instagram and Tiktok says in the video that the unidentified driver of a black Lexus seen in her video tried to steal the parking lot space for which she'd been waiting. She claims the Lexus driver drove the wrong way into a one-lane row of parked cars to get into the spot before her.

The Lexus driver is seen pulling up along the passenger side of the other driver's car, rolling down her window and saying some unintelligible words before pulling the corner of her eyes up with her fingers, a gesture widely regarded as racist for mocking Asian features.

The Lexus driver drives away and the video clearly shows her license plate. Several viewers on Tiktok and Instagram posted in the comments the unconfirmed identify of the woman who made the racist gesture.

The unidentified woman is the latest in a long line of people who have gone viral for their racist behavior. Last August, Esmeralda Upton was caught on camera yelling racist and threatening language to a group of women outside of a Plano restaurant, then taking a swing at least one of the women filming her. Plano police arrested Upton and charged her with two misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threats and there's at least one civil lawsuit filed by one of her victims.

It takes a certain level of stupid to be racist at all, but it takes a special kind of stupid to do it to someone who is filming them and has full view of their identifying information. If the video was a little longer, the Lexus driver probably would've taken her license out of her wallet, licked the back of it and stuck it to her forehead while she makes the same racist face again right into the camera.

We attempted to reach the person who posted the video on Instagram and Tiktok but she did not respond. 
