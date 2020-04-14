Someone Stole a Truck From a Plano Food Pantry. On Easter Weekend.

As if this Easter holiday wasn’t forlorn enough, workers at a Plano food pantry returned to work from the holiday to discover that they had been robbed. This weekend, a truck from Minnie’s Food Pantry was stolen from the parking lot.

Throughout the coronavirus-related closures, the team at Minnie’s Food Pantry has been busy trying to provide groceries and meals to low-income families, food-insecure residents and people in nursing homes. Without the truck, making the deliveries will be more of a challenge.

“My staff and I, we've been working seven days a week in response to the pandemic,” says Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry. “We knew we had a lot of work to do, and this was the weekend that I told them that we finally get a few days off, and we were looking forward to it.”

When her team came to work Monday, Jackson and crew discovered that their truck, which was donated by Rent-A-Center, was missing. At first, Jackson thought maybe one of her drivers was out with the truck making deliveries, but she quickly realized that all of her drivers were there.

When she checked the security tapes, Jackson saw what she describes as a young, Hispanic male in his early 20s, breaking into the truck and driving off with it.

“We’re just devastated, to say the least,” Jackson says. “It’s a community truck. It’s provided thousands of meals and groceries to the community, and we rely on it to pick up food and deliver it.”

The truck had been emptied over the weekend, and no food was lost. Jackson, however, is unsure why the thief would steal their truck, of all trucks.

“When I was talking to the police officer, he said that since it’s spring, people need these trucks so they can do yard work,” Jackson says. “To tell you the truth, I have no idea what their motivation could be.”

Since CBS 11 broke the story, Jackson says she’s received much support from the community. She says thousands of people are on the lookout for the truck. She asks that if anybody sees the truck, that they report it to the Plano Police Department.

As for the thief, all Jackson asks is for him to bring the truck back.

“Whoever you are, if you’re reading this, please return the truck,” Jackson says. “Return it in the middle of the night, whatever. Just give us the truck back.”

If anyone has seen or has any leads on the missing vehicle, please contact Minnie’s Food Pantry at:

972-528-7165 or email info@MinniesFoodPantry.org.