Allen Man Becomes Shredded Cheese Husband Overnight

An Allen woman nearly died this weekend when she had to wait 18 minutes for shredded cheese.

On Saturday night, a man tweeted at Mi Cocina in Allen that his wife had been waiting 18 minutes for shredded cheese, "as it's the only way she can eat fajitas." Not only had they waited 18 minutes, they also had asked four people for it. To add insult to injury, this was their first date night in three-plus months because they had been "locked up in quarantine." The tweet ends with, "Just unreal at Allen, TX location. We gotta quit blaming #COVID19 for crappy service." Attached to the tweet was a photo of his wife looking sad at the lack of shredded cheese.

Soon the tweet started gaining traction for being "tone deaf," considering Texas reported 5,747 new cases of COVID on Saturday. Twitter users argued: Of course restaurants would be understaffed, and why was this couple out anyway?

On Sunday, the man behind the tweet, Jason Vicknair, went live with local blog Central Track to explain himself and clear some things up.

"First, let's get this out of the way. It's very normal to put cheese on fajitas," Vicknair said.

He explained that he's "pretty happily married" and knows the key to staying that way is to ensure his wife stays happy. (Happy wife, happy life!) She likes shredded cheese on her fajitas. And he couldn't eat until she started eating (gentleman). He — they — needed the shredded cheese, dammit.

Vicknair said he applauds everyone in the service industry, but the service at Mi Cocina was bad Saturday night. He defends his tweet because he never named the waitresses, however, he did delete the tweet because his wife asked him to. The manager of Mi Cocina's Allen location told the Observer he didn't know what we were talking about when we asked him about the tweet. (Fair.)

"She is, of course, pissed," Vicknair said about his wife. "She said, 'Why would you put this picture of me on Twitter?'"

Even though the original tweet is gone, everything on the Internet lives on forever. Especially in meme-form.

please sir, she needs shredded cheese for her fajitas pic.twitter.com/yXZLjKjPCS — inventor of “thats right” (@burgerkrang) June 28, 2020

The faces of national tragedy:

“Migrant Mother,” 1936 (by Dorothea Lange, FSA) and “But I Had To Wait For My Shredded Cheese,” 2020 pic.twitter.com/VLO0coSgMn — David Poller Photography (@PollerPhoto) June 28, 2020

For sale: baby fajitas, no shredded cheese. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 28, 2020

I'm actually allergic to food without shredded cheese on it, it's a rare white woman condition ???? — j????i???z?????z??w?????i??t???c??h?? (@fingerbIaster) June 28, 2020