The Best Pools To Beat the Dallas Heat

Whether you’re looking to lounge in the lazy river or soak up some rooftop sun, there’s a Dallas pool for every person and a person for every pool. In the past, our travel blogger contributor My Curly Adventures has listed the best pools, boats and places to cool down in North Texas — but we've got even more. Here’s a list of some of our top public North Texas pools to dive into this swimsuit season.
The Cove Aquatic Center at Fretz Park14778 Hillcrest Road
If you’re looking for an affordable alternative to large Dallas waterparks like Hurricane Harbor, The Cove at Fretz Park is the place to be. At The Cove, folks can float along the lazy river, plunge into the pool from the diving board, scale up the climbing wall, take their shot at water basketball and more. There’s also a toddler pool for the little ones. Other amenities, such as a concession stand, showers and shaded tables and chairs are available. Tickets are $10 for guests 11 and under and $12 for those 12 and up. Children 2 and under get in for free.
Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles8500 Arturo Drive
The local chapter of Fraternal Order of Eagles is a cool-down hotspot for East Dallas locals of all ages. There’s a playground and kiddie pool for the younger crowd, and a bar that’s open until midnight for the grown-ups. A sand volleyball pit is available for serious competitors of any age. Food is available for purchase any day of the summer. Weekday swim entry is $10 for all ages. Weekend and holiday prices are $15 for guests 12 and up and $10 for guests 11 and under. Special $5 pricing is available for first responders, active duty military or veterans anytime. There is also a $5 cover fee for any non-swimming guests.
The Texas Pool901 Springbrook Drive, Plano
The Texas Pool is a legendary 168,000-gallon saltwater pool shaped like the Lone Star State itself. The space is practically made for Dallas summer bucket lists. Plus, how many people get to say they’ve swum their way across Texas? Visitors can celebrate their Texas pride in the pool’s 63rd season for $10. Memberships start at $150, and day passes for friends of members are $5. The Texas Pool also offers discounts for volunteers, first responders, active military members and veterans. Children 2 and under get free entry.
The Adolphus Hotel1321 Commerce St.
Those looking for a more luxurious kind of getaway will be happy to know that a wide variety of hotel day passes are available through ResortPass. The Adolphus is one of many rooftop pools you can plunge into for a discounted daily fee. Starting at $35, 21+ guests can gain access to the hotel’s heated outdoor pool — perfect for year-round swimming. Enjoy a chilled summer cocktail while overlooking downtown Dallas from above. Towel and poolside service are also available, and lounge chairs are first come, first served. Folks who want a bit more privacy and shade from the Texas sun can book a poolside cabana starting at $150. Cabanas range from a capacity of six to 10 and include sofa seating, complimentary Gatorade and bottled water, and a dedicated server.
The Beeman Hotel6070 N. Central Expressway, No. 1000
Texas weather tends to be unpredictable no matter the season. Luckily, The Beeman’s heated indoor pool is perfect for any kind of outdoor conditions. Pool usage is complimentary for guests, and visitors can purchase day passes through ResortPass starting at $10 for children and $25 for adults. The Beeman offers several conveniences, including complimentary self-parking and Wi-Fi. Nearby tables are the perfect place to sit, relax and enjoy some fresh fare from the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Seely Mill’s. The restaurant also has a full bar and coffee bar for your poolside sipping pleasure.
The Hilton Anatole2201 N. Stemmons Freeway
The Hilton Anatole’s resort-style waterpark, JadeWaters, is an outdoor complex unlike any other. Complete with two 180-foot water slides, a beach entry pool, activity pool with play areas and a 630-foot lazy river with waterfalls, the 7,000-square-foot space is perfect for families looking for a lowkey alternative to bigger Dallas parks. ResortPasses for The Hilton Anatole start at $65 for children and adults. But the water-filled fun isn’t designed just for kids. In addition to JadeWaters, ResortPass guests are also granted access to an indoor heated lap pool, a heated outdoor spa pool, two eucalyptus steam pools and two jacuzzis. With all of that and additional access to poolside food and drink for purchase, a day at The Hilton Anatole can make for quite the relaxing Dallas staycation.
Lee Harvey’s Dive In1315 Beaumont St.
Fans of the Dallas dive bar of the same name need only walk across the street to reach Lee Harvey’s Dive In. The retro-inspired space features a 60-by-30-foot pool, cabanas, sun loungers and, of course, its very own bar. Visiting day passers can access the private social swim club any day of the season, except when private members-only parties are scheduled. Members and non-members can enjoy a variety of summer events, ranging from DJ day parties and shaded yoga classes. Day passes are $5 for children and $20 for adults. Season memberships start at $350. Dive In is kid-friendly until 5 p.m., and children must be accompanied by an adult.
RoughRiders Lazy River7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco
Not all baseball fields have the same covered, air-conditioned luxuries as Globe Life Field to avoid the Texas sun. Luckily for RoughRiders fans, Riders Field has a lazy river that makes it possible to enjoy an outdoor game without wilting in the Texas heat. Another addition to the Dallas summer bucket list, The Choctaw Lazy River is the largest water feature in a professional sporting venue. The 3,000-square-foot tubing pool is perfect for waterside views of RoughRider games, and is available as an add-on amenity to regular tickets on Sundays and Thursdays. Sundays are open to all age floaters, but Thursdays are for fans 21+ as part of Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea. Prices start at $15, but vary depending on the game. The RoughRiders provide floats, but fans are asked to bring their own towels and change of clothes. It may not be the same as sitting in the stands, but the odds of catching a stray ball are just as great in the river, and the RoughRiders’ lifeguards are ready with nets to catch any baseballs that may land in the pool.
Dallas Aquatics pools
Various locations
Community pools are a longtime summer staple synonymous with Coppertone-slathered skin and chip-filled pool sandwiches brought from home. Dallas Park and Recreation operates nine different community pools scattered throughout the city that will remain open through Aug. 4. What these pools lack in amenities found at other water holes across Dallas, they makes up for in price. Admission prices are $1 for ages 11 and under, $2 for ages 12 and up and free for little swimmers 2 and under. Dallas Aquatics offers a downloadable map of the pool locations and individual service hours on its website. Each pool offers three open swim days a week and all-age swim lessons.
Swimply app rentables
If none of these spots suits your fancy or you’re wanting to book a private poolside getaway, the Swimply app can solve all your problem. Dallasites can rent a variety of private pools across the city that match their individual needs. Whether in need of a hot tub for two or a BBQ-worthy backyard hangout, locals can reserve a Dallas neighbor’s space for an hourly rent. Hourly rates start at an average of $25 and can run upwards of $100 per hour. Policies on pets, maximum party numbers and more vary.