The 21 Best Things To Do in Dallas This Week, Jan. 6 – 12

Monday, January 6

The Funky Knuckles

The jazz-funk-fusion band The Funky Knuckles have been killing it in North Texas for about the last seven years. The band's 2014 album Meta-Musica reached No. 1 on iTunes' jazz charts the day it was released. Two years later, The Funky Knuckles put out their 11-song, hard-not-to-dance-to, full-length New Birth. The band has been on the bill every Monday night at Three Links for some time now. The Funky Knuckles celebrated the release of their fourth album, Delicious, at the venue this year and took home a Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Jazz Act just a few weeks ago. The free show starts at 9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St. Jacob Vaughn

The Office Trivia Night

It takes 74 hours to watch the entire 9 seasons of The Office, which means that you’ve likely spent more time with the characters of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company than you have at your actual place of employment. Do you know the names of Angela’s cats (dead and alive) or how many vasectomies Michael Scott has undergone, and do you remember all the painful details of Jim’s relentless bullying against the innocent beet farmer Dwight Schrute? Finally, all of that invaluable knowledge, plus your former partner’s cries of “get a life” before leaving you; and the nightly questioning by Netflix itself — with a prompt that clearly spells out something like, “Wow, loser, are you REALLY still watching?” — have finally paid off. You may never win a Dundee — or a well-deserved paycheck or a lifelong partner — but you CAN win The Office trivia night! It starts at 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, at End Zone- Lake Highlands, at 10677 E. Northwest Highway, #Ste. 400. You can register your team or as a single player at eventbrite.com. Eva Raggio

Tuesday, January 7

The Color Purple

The heart-shattering, Pulitzer-winning novel The Color Purple by Alice Walker has been adapted, then revamped, as a Tony-winning Broadway musical. For many, Walker’s tale of rural life in the 1930s South, was their first exposure to subjects of sexual violence, domestic abuse and incest. Yet, it’s still a musical, and blues, jazz and gospel make up the show’s Grammy-winning soundtrack, which goes along perfectly with the story’s ultimate message about the resilience of spirit. After all, that scene where sisters Celie and Nettie reunite desperately needed a song we could all ugly-cry and express our feelings with; so, thanks Broadway, for adding razzmatazz to the unlikeliest of materials. Showtimes vary, and performances run from Tuesday, Jan.7, to Sunday Jan. 12, at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $25 and up at attpac.org. Eva Raggio



The Free Loaders

If a movie was made about The Free Man, a Deep Ellum Cajun restaurant and live music venue, the soundtrack would consist of songs by one band: The Free Loaders. Luckily, a three-piece variation of the band plays at the venue every Tuesday, so there, you don’t have to wait for the movie to come out to hear its killer soundtrack. Just hop over to The Free Man on a Tuesday evening, order a po' boy and listen to frontman and venue owner John Jay Myers slam on his drums and bark into the microphone with keys and stand-up bass behind him. The free show starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge, 2626-2630 Commerce St. Jacob Vaughn



Wednesday, January 8

La Pompe

Self-described as "A little bit of gypsy, a little bit of French, a whole lotta swing!," the four members of La Pompe bring a completely unique perspective to the local music scene. With a mandolin, guitar and upright bass anchoring Kat Hackett's charming vocals, their music swells with nostalgia and brims with a breezy pep that will have audiences tapping their toes and transported back in time to French cafés or dimly lit New York City jazz haunts. You'll likely recognize several songs in their vast songbook, but they're quick to also bust out an original composition or put a current spin on an old standard. Kick back and enjoy some post-holiday festivities as they take center stage Wednesday at The Free Man Cajun Lounge & Cafe. The free show starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at The Free Man Cajun Lounge & Cafe, 2626-2630 Commerce St. Jeff Strowe

Beyoncé Ballet

Yes, ballet dancing is a traditional artform of ever-captivating and graceful movement, the result of tireless discipline and a sustained challenge to the natural limitations of the human anatomy. But, as they say, it sure could use a little more booty popping. That’s why the Beyoncé Ballet class at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, inspired by the fearless megastar performer, offers beginning adult dancers the chance to practice the art of the pirouette and of the twerk, with a class for those who want to work that barre and pole alike. Classes are $15 per session and $75 per pack. They take place on Wednesdays from 7-8 p.m. at 410 South Windomere Ave. For more information, visit artsmissionoc.com. Eva Raggio

Ballet just wasn't Beyoncé enough. There's a class that can fix that. Shutterstock

Thursday, January 9

20/20 Vision

Inspiring young people with eye-opening theater is the goal of Cry Havoc Theater Company. Catch a sample of this mission when 20/20 Vision opens at 7:30 tonight and continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday through Jan. 18. Listen as teens inspire with their cogent comments on world issues. The play is by Shelby-Allison Hibbs and an all high school-age cast delivering their voices on digital technology and how difficult it is to avoid plugging into the digital landscape every hour of every day when so many fundamental elements of life depend on technology. The question: Can one escape the digital rabbit hole? Place is South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 Fitzhugh Ave. Call 214-939-2787 for info and $25 tickets. Reba Liner

The Cavemen NZ Hailing all the way from London via Auckland, New Zealand, The Cavemen will be bringing their scuzzy brand of truly international garage punk to Deep Ellum's favorite punk venue Three Links on Thursday night with local support from Arlington surf rock bands Phantomelo and Chillamundo. Touring their December release Night After Night on Reno-based label Slovenly Recordings, The Cavemen are all set to paint the neighborhood red before soaking it in beer and turning the volume up to 12. Known for their no-bullshit approach, The Cavemen make aggressive, distorted rock music driven by fast power chords and lead by wild, screaming vocals. If you're a fan of garage rock, basement rock or basically any rock that isn't recorded, mixed up and smoothed out in the studio, The Cavemen is an absolute must-see. With their average song timing out at the two-minute mark, there is sure to be an extensive setlist to be danced to as if it were high-intensity interval training. It starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan., 9, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St. Tickets are $8 at seetickets.us. David Fletcher

Dallas Safari Club Convention & Sporting Expo

The Dallas Safari Club Convention & Sporting Expo is back, and with it comes your opportunity to spend thousands of dollars at auction on a beautiful Wilson Combat Hunter 10mm 1911 pistol; to reel in some northern pike in Northern Manitoba, Canada; or to take a few friends to Alberta, Canada, to blow some wolves away. Distasteful as that last item may be to some people, this year’s event at least isn’t offering the chance to kill an elderly endangered animal and thus seems to be avoiding the outrage cycle so far. The four-day event also includes banquets; seminars on wild game cooking, building a trophy room and field medicine; and other things of interest to wealthy people who own safari vests and pith helmets. It's 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Passes are $25 for single-day attendance, $35 for two-day, $45 for three-day and $55 for the whole thing at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St. Visit biggame.org. Jesse Hughey

Friday, January 10

Pride and Prejudice

In the midst of another welcome revival of the 18th century literature that spawned an entire industry of woman-centric novels, we’ve had an opportunity to embrace the March sisters at the box office (again) and can now revisit Elizabeth Bennet and the somewhat perplexing Mr. Darcy thanks to Shakespeare Dallas. Their winter season (and thankfully indoor) production of Pride and Prejudice dishes out the drama between the independent, headstrong Bennet and her gallant but often clueless suitor at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., beginning Friday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. with performances Wednesday through Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays through Jan. 19. Additional shows offered at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Friday, Jan. 17; tickets to the stage adaptation, directed by Christie Vela, are $10 to $31.50 at shakespearedallas.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Fabio Luisi Conducts Scheherazade

The orchestral piece is based on the 1001 Arabian Nights tales that Princess Scheherazade told her husband, the Sultan, every night. The man had a frightening undiagnosed case of homicidal sleepwalking, or else was else a ruthless killer with a habit of murdering his new brides in the morning, so Scheherazade kept herself alive by keeping him hooked on her stories’ meaty cliff-hangers. Russian composer Nikolay Rimsky-Korsakov was inspired by Scheherazade’s stories and wrote four movements of whirling moods enhanced by exotic woodwinds. The musical modulations, representing the turns in the stories, are expertly conducted by Grammy-winning Italian maestro Fabio Luisi. It starts at 7.30 p.m. on Jan. 9,10 and 11, and at 2.30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets are $49-$149 at mydso.com. Eva Raggio

Mothership

Local heavy rock trio Mothership is heading toward its tenth year as a band in 2020, and they are looking to make the most of their first Deep Ellum show of the decade. Formed by two brothers, Kyle and Kelley Juett, and rounded out by drummer Judge Smith, Mothership is a band that champions the downright bygone art of '70s-era heavy rock. No, there’s not likely to be any spontaneous rap breakdowns or synthesized keyboard noodling at this show — rather one should be in store for face-melting riffs and sludgy psychedelia. Fellow DFW locals Bull by the Horn and Wooden Earth will also be in attendance and are just as intent on revitalizing retro sounds for modern ears. But the last band on hand is one you shouldn’t miss. Corpus Christi’s own Holy Death Trio has an invigorating sound blending the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath, with all the stage presence that combination would imply. So break out the jean jackets; this one should be fun. It starts at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at The Blue Light Dallas, 2811 Main St. Tickets are $10-$25 at prekindle.com. Nicholas Bostick

Saturday, January 11

Tim Gaither

Comedian Tim Gaither may seem quiet and timid at first but, he'll have you screaming by the end of his set. The Midwest native is a seasoned stand-up and a rarity in comedy: He's funny to just about everyone. There's no hook, character or special act he has to put on for his crowds. He just stands behind the mic, jokes with the crowd and makes his audiences laugh. Gaither is also a Las Vegas headliner where he filmed an hour-long special at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino and is a regular in places like The Laugh Factory and the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. He's earned accolades from fellow comedians Russell Peters, Paul Rodriguez and Bill Burr. Gaither will perform for one night only at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane. Tickets are $15-$20, and guests must be 18 years old or older. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at prekindle.com. Danny Gallagher

Major League Wrestling: Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling: Zero Hour has everything a Dallas pro-wrestling fan could ask for: a barbed-wire match, mullets, a world heavyweight title fight, even multiple Von Erichs — Kevin’s sons Ross, who will take on former UFC fighter Tom Lawlor in a grudge match, and Marshall, who is pitted against MJF. Bell time is 7 p.m. Saturday at NYTEX Sports Center, 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills. Tickets range from $15 for general admission bleacher seats to $65 for ringside front-row VIP seats that include 5:30 p.m. early entry meet-and-greets. The event is a Major League Wrestling Fusion TV taping for beIN Sports, which is apparently a network that exists, if you can’t be there in person. Jesse Hughey

Zhuang Hong Yi: Color Fields

Color Fields, a solo exhibition of works by Zhuang Hong Li, runs through Feb. 8, at Laura Rathe Fine Art. The celebrated Chinese-Dutch artist projects the scenery that he’s collected over a lifetime of experiences in disparate corners of the world. Yu’s sculptural paintings are crafted with hundreds of flowers constructed on rice paper, resulting in pieces characterized by a bold and delicate duality that's as stunning as the very faraway landscapes that feed his work. Opening reception for the free exhibition takes place from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1130 Dragon St. For more information, visit laurarathe.com. Eva Raggio

Rich Bowman, Jon Krawczyk, Kristjana Williams Exhibit

Craighead Green Gallery’s three exhibiting artists are markedly different and equally exciting. Rich Bowman describes his work with a statement beginning with the following: “Light blue hues, cotton filled clouds, the whisper of a moment. …” That poetic offering is reflective of the artist’s style, which captures the blinding fires in a sunset and other moments in nature. Completing the showings are the works of Jon Kreczyk, whose sleek abstract steel and bronze sculptures cut through fields around the world, and Icelandic-born Londoner Kristjana Williams, whose work is staggeringly detailed and endlessly imaginative. Opening night starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, and the exhibition is on view until Feb. 8 at 1011 Dragon St. Admission is free. For more information, visit craigheadgreen.com/upcoming. Eva Raggio

Mitchell Ferguson Band

With a full head of hair, a rich beard and a whole lot of swagger, singer-songwriter Mitchell Ferguson certainly has the troubadour look down. He's a Dallas native, you might have encountered him around town as both the former frontman of The Louisiana Purchase and as a solo act who has consistently logged close to 200 shows a year. Discerning eyes also may have noticed his auditions for The Voice a few years ago. Saturday night, he'll take the comfortable stage of Twilight Lounge, where his spooky blues tunes and creaky confessionals should sound right at home in the venue's dark, cozy environment. The free show starts at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Twilight Lounge, 212 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth. Jeff Strowe

EXPAND Mitchell Ferguson hits the stage at Twilight Lounge in Fort Worth this Saturday. Matt Twomey

The Untouchables

Considered by many to be the first American ska band, The Untouchables have been kicking it since the early 1980s. Formed in Los Angeles during the mod revival, the 7-piece band mixes ska, reggae, soul and R&B. And although ska seems to be on a comeback, LA's original rude boys never lost step with the scene, and are credited for the success of bands like No Doubt, Sublime, Save Ferris, Reel Big Fish and others who honed that California pop-ska sound. The UT's have seen over 20 members rotate through its concert performances and studio recordings, and today only two original members remain – Jerry Miller and Chuck Askerneese. The band's show at Gas Monkey Bar and Grill on Saturday night includes Dallas rocksteady ska bands Boss Riot and The Fullstops. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Gas Monkey Bar N Grill, 10261 Technology Blvd. Tickets are $5-125 at eventbrite.com. Diamond Rodrigue

Le Cure

Disintegration is one of The Cure's most time-honored albums. Featuring classics like "Lovesong," "Lullaby," Fascination Street" and "Pictures of You," the song cycle earned rave reviews and cemented the gloom-rockers a permanent place in the canon of the classic rock stratosphere. Despite its popularity, the album's really a dark affair that, like its title suggests, meditates on aging and mortality while moodily chugging along with foreboding atmospherics. To celebrate Disintegration's recent 30th anniversary, ace cover band Le Cure will roll through the dozen tracks and do their best to capture their sentiment. It's likely that they'll also throw in some other selections from the vast Cure discography while staying true as they always do to the source material. Panic, a Smiths/Morrissey tribute act, will get the evening started. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at The Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. Tickets are $12-$20 at prekindle.com Jeff Strowe

Sunday, January 12

Mochitsuki New Year’s Celebration

The Japan-America Society invites you to celebrate the Year of the Rat, which, believe it or not, has nothing to do with the White House. If you dream of losing yourself in translation in the cherry blossoms of Japanese culture, the New Year’s celebration includes demonstrations of calligraphy, kimonos and foods like mochi, traditional dance and J-Pop performances and children’s games, tea ceremonies and contests. It takes place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at 2801 Telecom Parkway, Richardson. Tickets are $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under at jasdfw.org. Eva Raggio

Hares on the Mountain

Fleetwood Mac’s seminal soft-rock album Rumours won a Grammy for Album of the Year in ’78, going on to sell more than 40 million copies worldwide and making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. Catch a reunited Hares on the Mountain on Saturday night for a set of Hares material, and then Sunday afternoon the Denton supergroup return to Dan’s to play through Rumours. For those unfamiliar with Hares on the Mountain, the self-described “danger folk” group weave together influences from traditional American, English and Irish folk songs while infusing elements of punk, rock and country music, to create a rollicking, rowdy sound which garnered them a Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Folk Act in 2012 and another nomination nod in 2016. And, since the last Hares on the Mountain shows were in 2017, with George Neal and Ryan Thomas Becker reunited onstage with Cory Coleman, Justin Collins, Tony Ferraro and Petra Kelly, well, expect these shows to sell out. Truly some of the most passionate folk folks in town. It starts at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton. Tickets are $12 at prekindle.com. Daniel Rodrigue