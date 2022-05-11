The Best Things to Do in Dallas, May 11-17

Wednesday, May 11Board Game Night! at The Sound at Cypress Waters
Have you ever wished you could spend one night doing something that didn't involve the invasive use of technology without having to become Amish? The Sound at Cypress Waters has a solution that's so exciting, they have to put an exclamation point at the end of the title. The entertainment district located at 3111 Olympus Blvd., overlooking Lake Dallas, offers a weekly board game night starting at 2 p.m. You can play one of their games or you can bring your own and get a special 25% discount offer on all cans made by local breweries. It's a satisfying combination: high-end brews at a discount price and knowing you're better at Candy Land than anyone else in your group.
Life Lived Wild Book Tour at Patagonia
Author Rick Ridgeway has lived the kind of life that most people have dreamed about. He spent his day conquering some of the highest mountains in the world including his famous scaling of the K2 summit as part of the first American team to conquer the mountain in 1978. Ridgeway has been going up and down mountains across the world and is sharing his most thrilling and breathtaking adventures in a new book called Life Lived Wild. You'll be able to hear some of his most famous adventures from the man himself at a stop on his book tour at the Patagonia bookstore at 2626 Main St. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 pm. The event is free but an online RSVP is required.
Thursday, May 12A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with the Lyric Stage Orchestra at the Majestic Theatre
The Tony Award-winning musical comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is coming to the Majestic Theatre. The classic, with songs and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and the play by Burt Shrevelove and Larry Gelbert, will take the stage at 1925 Elm St. for a four-day run starting Thursday, May 12. Performanced will include musical accompaniment with a live orchestra. The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $38 per person and can be purchased online.
The EarthXFilm Festival
Have you ever looked at our rapidly changing ecosystem and wondered what one person like you can do about it? You can start exploring the concept at the annual EarthxFilm Festival, a four-day series of film screenings featuring works that explore new ideas, concepts and realities about ways to maintain the delicate balance and vibrancy of our planet's environment. Screenings are scheduled to run from Thursday through Sunday at five venues around Dallas-Fort Worth, including Strauss Square, the Studio Theatre in the Wyly Theatre, Hamon Hall in the Winspear Opera House, the Hall Arts Hotel and the Moody Performance Hall. Visit EarthXFilmFestival.org for screening times, tickets and locations.
Friday, May 13Elm Street Tattoo's 24-Hour Tattoo Marathon
Every year on Friday the 13th, Deep Ellum's most famous tattoo parlor gets its luckiest day. The place attracts a line outside the front door located at 2811 Elm St. for its annual 24-hour tattoo marathon where guests can get inked for a rock bottom price. There's a catch, just as with every deal made on this holy holiday of hard luck: You have to pay in cash, present a photo ID and choose a tattoo with a "13" in it from a board of designs chosen by tattoo artists such as Oliver Peck, Greg Christian and David Steed. You'll also need to register and pay a $25 deposit online to get your spot.
Saturday, May 14Sip & Drool Dog Festival and Spring Market in Uptown Dallas
Your dogs have been cooped up for two years except for the occasional walk or trip to the backyard. Dogs are social creatures. So take them out for a slightly longer walk to Uptown Dallas for the Sip & Drool Dog Festival and Spring Market from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. This free, dog friendly gathering at the McKinney & Olive building located at 2021 McKinney Ave. includes lots of ways to pamper your dog with things like spa treatments, massages and treats. You can also get your pet's heart rate up by running him or her through a couple of obstacle courses. There's also live entertainment.
Comedy has been boxed in by one of three genres for too long. There's more than a few ways out there to get a laugh besides just doing stand-up, sketch or improvisation. Some of the Dallas comedy communities most inventive and original acts are getting their own showcase in Deep Ellum. The Dallas Comedy Club's Mad Scientist's Comedy Show will offer unique acts by local comedians David J. Diaz, Greg Katopody and Wendy Wilkins performing original characters, inventive mimes and new forms of meta-humor that can't be categorized. The Dallas Comedy Club is located at 3036 Elm St. in Dallas. The show starts at 11 p.m. and tickets are $10 per person online and at the door.
Sunday, May 15Dallas Sneaker Convention at Fair Park
Are you the kind of person who loses their cool when you see a tiny scuff on your best pair of vintage Adidas Hurricanes or '80s Converse Cons hi-tops? Chances are you can sell your rarest pair or find a new one for your collection at the Dallas Sneaker Convention at Fair Park at 3809 Grand Ave. The exhibition hall will house one of the biggest collections of rare and collectible sneakers from a variety of new and old brands that will go to the feet (or shelf — wearing them makes them less valuable) of the highest bidder. The Dallas Sneaker Convention runs from 12-7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online (with a fee) for $10 for general admission, $25 for a "skip the line" ticket, $40 for early access or $150 for an "ultimate VIP" that include access to the VIP lounge, free food and drinks and special meet and greet events.
Monday, May 1687th Screen Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson
Movies are so predictable these days. Just once, wouldn't it be nice to pay for a movie and not know what you're getting? Now you can with the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater at 100 S. Central Expressway in Richardson. Every month, the twisted minds who organize the movie theater's screening calendar set aside one day for a secret screening. You pay your ticket, take your seat, maybe order a bucket of popcorn and wait until the lights dim to see what movie you'll be watching. The only clue is that it's something really weird. Find out this month's secret cinema selection at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office or online for $6 per person.
Tuesday, May 17Introduction to Night Photography with the Dallas Center for Photography
Cameras are more ubiquitous than ever thanks to smartphones. That hasn't diminished the skill needed to take great photos, especially in low light. The Dallas Center for Photography is offering a series of three classes to help aspiring shutterbugs take crisp photos of breathtaking sights at night. The series starts online on Tuesday with an introductory class from 6-7:30 p.m. followed by an in-person class to take what you've learned and shoot your own photos, concluding with an online review by expert photography instructors. Early registration is $65 and late registration is $75 and are available online for purchase. Spaces are limited.