The Best Things To Do in Dallas Oct. 20-Oct. 27

Wednesday, Oct. 20St. Nicholas by Conor McPherson at Undermain Theatre
Undermain Theatre (3200 Main St.) captivated streaming audiences last year with St. Nicholas by Conor McPherson. The play is back and staged for live viewing with enough vampire coven to satisfy the Halloween itch, and enough Bruce DuBose to trigger the brain’s voiceover recognition quadrant (it’s such a good voice). DuBose plays the theater critic enchanted by an actress and swept up by a coven, so fork over $15-$30 at undermain.org and experience the dark tale live (or online). It opens Wednesday and runs 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Nov. 7.
Thursday, Oct. 21Deep Ellum Wine Walk: Happy HalloWine!
The best browsing is done with a drink in hand. And this time, the perfect find could ... sneak up on you. The Shops of Deep Ellum is hosting a perfectly spooky sip-and-shop from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, with a commemorative glass designed by Deep Ellum's own (and Kettle Art founder) Frank Campagna. Reserve one now for $15, or get one on-site at 2650 Main St., but risk them selling out. For more details, follow Discover Deep Ellum.
The Playground Comedy Show & Open Mic at Stomping Ground Comedy Theater
You could choose a lot of comedy shows this week, but The Playground at Stomping Ground Comedy Theater (1350 Manufacturing St.) in particular is quite the treat. It starts at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and is hosted by two of Dallas' gems, Paulos Feerow and David Parsons (OK, maybe Parsons is from London, but he's a Texan by now) so there's plenty of built-in humor ranging from the droll to the bizarre before we ever even get to the lineup featuring Kate Greathouse, Sri Raj, Colton Jones and Marena Riyad (semi-finalist for Funniest Comedian in Texas, no less). It's $12 with tickets available in advance and BYOB, but the open mic that follows is free.
Candle Making with Malibu Apothecary at DLM Supply Co.
It's not easy to find the perfect candle — perfect for relaxing or soothing or even energizing sans sneeze. So the folks at DLM Supply Co. (837 W. Davis St.) have invited clean candle company Malibu Apothecary to help participants learn to make them from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. For $60, it's a fully custom experience. Pick the scent, the container and even gift wrapping (but everyone knows you should keep it). Space is limited, so register for the last few spots today. A percentage of all proceeds benefits Heal the Bay for coastal conservation.
Friday, Oct. 22The Bippy Boppy Boo Show: Again! Again! at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater
Who in Dallas can we turn to for emotive physical comedy? Four words: Danielle Georgiou Dance Group. The inspiring and inspired troupe is bringing back The Bippy Boppy Boo Show for its third annual performance — hence the Again! Again! — and this time outdoors at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway). Bring a picnic, a blanket and bug spray for songs, dancing and, of course, ghosts bringing the jokes. Tickets are $20 for general admission, available through co-producer Theatre Three. The show runs 10:15 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays through Saturday, Oct. 30.
Doug Varone turned West Side Story on its head with Somewhere. It's the melodies known to many, approached so differently with movement so new and exciting that it's almost stunning how captivating it can be — especially to die-hard fans of Leonard Bernstein. TITAS and DANCE UNBOUND present Doug Varone and Dancers in two performances that highlight the power of gesture from the minuscule to the grandiose at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, at Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St.). Tickets start at $26 through AT&T Performing Arts Center. Bonus: A Saturday morning Master Class with Doug Varone and Dancers is free. Get all the details and RSVP.
Saturday, Oct. 23NaNoWriMo Preparation Session at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library
Did you know that November is National Novel Writing Month? Well, what started as a way to challenge people to write 50,000 words in one-month's time is now an official nonprofit and full-fledged community waiting for new authors. The J. Erik Jonsson Central Library (1515 Young St.) is hosting a series of events Saturdays through Dec. 4 to support writers who want to take on the challenge, and it begins with an intro and prep session at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Learn what tools you need to get started on your novel and get ready to write. More info and a full schedule of event topics are available at the Dallas Public Library.
2021 Art Walk West at various locations
The West Dallas Chamber of Commerce welcomes walkers and rollers to tour galleries, studios and more than 15 live mural paintings throughout the Tin District and Trinity Groves from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Art exhibitions include works from Sweet Pass Sculpture Park (402 Fabrication St.), ex ovo (414 Fabrication St.), 500x Gallery (516 Fabrication St.) and others. Fabrication Street will feature a sound stage with live performances. A map for the self-guided tour will be provided on the event page prior to the start, however attendees can RSVP now.
Sunday, Oct. 24
The Other Art Fair at Dallas Market Hall
We became familiar with the Other Art Fair thanks to Great British Baking Show host (and The Mighty Boosh brilliance) Noel Fielding. He's been posting about his presence at the London event, so we were stoked to find out Dallas gets its own Other Art Fair Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Dallas Market Hall (2200 N. Stemmons Freeway). The OAF hosts artists, DJs, restaurants and more creatives, but the best thing about it is the veritable squillions of works available for browsing and purchase. Tickets are $15 for designated time slots, but spaces are limited. For complete schedule and purchase options, visit The Other Art Fair Dallas.
Monday, Oct. 25
Pulitzer Prize finalist Margaret Verble lands at the Horchow Auditorium of the DMA (1717 N. Harwood St.) to discuss her latest novel When Two Feathers Fell from the Sky at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. While Verble is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, this new work centers on a Cherokee main character, a horse-diver named Two Feathers. Animals, the spiritual world and fast friends are all themes, so we anticipate a lively conversation between Verble and Texas Christian University's Dr. Theresa Gaul. Ticket prices vary between in-person and virtual, and with or without book purchase, so find out more at the Dallas Museum of Art.
Can We Talk? Rules of Engagement for Civil Discourse at Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
Honest and thoughtful dialogue in 2021? It's possible. The internet and certain TV personalities may not make it seem so, but it can happen and panelists from the Dallas Bar Association, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and Project Unity are ready to dive in 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. The discussion is a virtual one (using Zoom) and features deputy publisher of The Dallas Morning News Leona Allen, senior fellow at Harvard Law School and the founder and principal of The Cambridge Negotiation Institute Robert C. Bardone and former general counsel of the Central Intelligence Agency Courtney Simmons Elwood. The event is free, with registration required per device.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
If scary movies are where your totally useful trivia lands, it's time for you to step up. Legacy Hall (7800 Windrose Ave., Plano) is hosting trivia night and it's going to be horrific starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Buy-in is $30 for teams up to six people (only one ticket required per team), and the Hall Pass gift card prizes are all valued $50 and up, so it's well worth it. Costumes are encouraged and could earn you an additional prize. Pro tip: Bring a smartphone, laptop or tablet to easily send in your team's answers. Find out more and buy on the Legacy Hall site.